Best OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro deals for April 2021

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are here — debuting as the second major Android phone launch of the year and bringing some seriously amazing camera tech thanks to OnePlus’ new Hasselblad partnership.

If you’re a flagship spec chaser, the OnePlus 9 Pro handily delivers with a top-of-the-line QHD AMOLED at 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a massive 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged to 100% in 30 minutes using the wired charger or to 70% in the same time wirelessly, and that incredible camera setup.

Think back to the previous years of OnePlus releases, and you’ll remember the main criticism has always surrounded the main shooter around back. Compared to the competition, colours would be a little washed out, the dynamic range was poor, and it faltered under low-light conditions.

To combat this, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a quad-camera setup consisting of a custom-designed Sony IMX789 48MP main sensor, a fantastic Sony IMX766 50MP ultrawide, an 8MP telephoto and a 2MP monochrome. Developed in partnership with Hasselblad, the results, as we found out in our OnePlus 9 Pro review, are incredible.

Natural colour calibration keeps the shades true to life in every shot and the exposure is gorgeously even. It seems like OnePlus have finally got its camera setup right, and if you’re looking for a premium Android killer with a great snapper on the back, this is an amazing option.

But if your budget doesn’t stretch to the pro tier, the OnePlus 9 shares a lot of the same specs and benefits as the Pro model, with only the screen size and resolution taking a hit and wireless charging removed to bring the cost down.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is available to buy right now, with the OnePlus 9 available for pre-order when it drops on April 26.

Best OnePlus 9 Pro deal — Editor’s Pick

When it comes to a Pro phone contract, you need two things — a whole lot of data and a strong network to support your prosumer antics. Whether it’s editing and uploading large RAW imagery on the go or streaming high-resolution video, you need plenty of data.

That is why we’re huge fans of this special offer from Three UK, which gives you 100GB of 5G data and unlimited everything else for just £43 per month. Add the £49.99 upfront cost on top and you’ve got a 24-month total of £1,081.99. Taking SIM-free price into context, that’s really good value for money.

Got yourself a good SIM-only contract at the moment? You can buy these phones SIM-free, with prices starting from just £629 for the OnePlus 9 and £829 for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

As far as the selection of retailers, you’ve got decent choices from buying directly from OnePlus , picking it up at Amazon , or going for John Lewis where you may already have a loyalty membership.

