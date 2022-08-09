Best back to school sales 2022: from cheap laptops to student discounts

Back to school shopping deals are in high gear as students prepare for the new semester. We're currently seeing deep discounts on must-have tech for college students at several retailers.

So if you want to start ticking items off your off-to-college or teacher wish list, it's not too early to save. There are tons of back to school deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories to take advantage of. What's more, students, parents, and teachers net extra savings with exclusive college student discounts.

Lenovo's sitewide back to school sale takes up to 70% off. Students save up to $100 more via coupon, "BTS2022", and an extra 5% with ID.me verification. Not to be outshined, Samsung's Education Offers Program (opens in new tab) takes up to 30% off select Galaxy laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

If you're looking for back-to-school Apple deals, the Apple Education Store (opens in new tab) has you covered. Apple Education Store pricing for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro starts at $1,199 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off its $1,299 list price and one of the best MacBook deals you can get. Students, educators and faculty can get the M2 MacBook Air for $1,099 (opens in new tab). For a limited time, receive a gift card valued up to $150 with your purchase.

And that's just a sample of this season's early back-to-school sales. From laptops to webcams, here are today's best deals on back-to-school essentials.

Best back to school deals

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $200 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price yet. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review (opens in new tab), we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. The Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $150 off, the Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best 13-inch laptops for the money. It packs a 13.3-inch AMOLED 1080p display and a rated battery life of 20 hours. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) New Dell XPS 13 Laptop w/ Mobile Wireless Mouse: was $1,179 now $979 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the new Dell XPS 13 with Mobile Wireless Mouse Bundle. This laptop packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is the latest 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 SSD. We love the XPS 13 for its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop. Use coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at checkout to drop it down to $930 ($250 off).

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $699 now $525 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $174 off, the Editor's Choice 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (opens in new tab) is one of the best premium Chromebooks to buy. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) 2K display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Whether you’re a business user, student or general consumer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a solid choice.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Free GC: was $999 now $899 @ Apple Education Store (opens in new tab)

The Apple Education Store is slashing $100 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1. Apple is sweetening this deal with a gift card up to $150. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/ Keyboard and Pen: $399 $299 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with keyboard and pen bundle. The tablet in this deal packs an 11 inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400 nit touchscreen, 2.05-Ghz MediaTek Helio G90T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $235 on the Lenovo 10e Chromebook via coupon, "10ETABLET". It's the perfect learning tablet for kids or anyone else looking for a sub-$100 device. The 10e Chromebook features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and a 5MP rear camera. It's also a solid choice for anyone looking for an affordable tablet for leisure. Specs-wise, the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2-inch Tablet: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the Apple iPad at Amazon. This 9th generation iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 w/ Keyboard: $1,249 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Surface Pro 8 with keyboard bundle. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

Monitors

(opens in new tab) HP 27m 27-inch Monitor: was $229 now $119 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $110 on this 27-inch HP monitor. The HP 27m features an FHD IPS panel, 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles, and 99% sRGB color gamut for color accuracy. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates distortion for smooth streaming and gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T350 24-inch LED Monitor: was $179 now $129 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

This 24-inch IPS display offers much better viewing angles than the TN panels you'll find in most budget displays. The 1920 x 1080 resolution, HDMI port, Radeon FreeSync support and 4ms response time all make for an impressive package at this price point. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) HP V28 28-inch 4K Monitor: was $379 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 on the HP V28 4K monitor at Amazon. This truly immersive 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and AMD FreeSync Technology baked in, expect no less than blur and lag free streaming and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G27FC A 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Gigabyte G27FC A Curved Gaming Monitor. It has a 27-inch (1920 x 1080) display at 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response. This 1500R curvature monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gaming. Newegg (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Storage

(opens in new tab) PNY Turbo Attaché 4 USB 3.0 Flash Drive (256GB): w as $59 now $25 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is currently taking $34 off the PNY Turbo Attache' 4 USB 3.0 flash drive. It's a great means of safe-keeping files, videos, photos and adding instant storage to your laptop.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba Canvio Flex 2TB Portable External Hard Drive: was $74 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 on the Toshiba Canvio Flex Portable External Hard Drive. Ready to go out of the box, it's formatted for Windows PC, Mac and devices with USB-C connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 500GB SSD: was $94 now $78 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently $16 off at Amazon, the Samsung T7 is the best external SSD (opens in new tab) for your laptop. Period. It has blazing fast transfer rate of 1,050 MB/s, overheating protection and a durable, shock-resistant design. If you're looking for a portable means of managing files this semester, the T7 is a wise solution.

(opens in new tab) WD My Passport 500GB SSD: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $20 off, the WD My Passport 500GB SSD lets you carry and access your files anywhere. It delivers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. Sporting a bold metal design, the My Passport is shock and vibration resistant, withstanding drops from up to 6.5ft. This SSD works with Windows and MacOS laptops. USB 3.2 Gen-2 ready, it comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor for broad compatibility.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the excellent Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds. We named them Editor's Choice for rich sound, active noise-cancellation and personalization features via the Soundcore app. Liberty Air 2 Pro deliver up to 26 hours of playtime with the included charging case and are IPX4 waterproof.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds with powerful, balanced sound, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $70 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the 2nd generation AirPods with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently $100 off at Amazon, the AirPods Max are the best headphones to buy. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Smartphones

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen: $429 $0 w/ new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

To get this deal, you must buy the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited plan. Your cash back will appear in the form of credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months. The iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP camera, and 5G support. This is all protected by a sleek, glass aluminum design.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A03s: $159 $0 w/ new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Get a free Samsung Galaxy A03s 5G phone when you open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited phone plan. Your cash back will appear in the form of credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months. The Galaxy A03s features a 6.5 inch (720 x 1600) touch screen, and MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM. It's packs 32GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD slot. The Galaxy A03s boasts a massive 5,000mAh built-in battery for all-day usage and then some.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Browse Best Buy's Apple flash deals an you'll see you can save up to $800 on the iPhone 13. To get this deal you must activate your new iPhone and trade-in an eligible device. The base model iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Unlocked: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53. Samsung's budget flagship packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1280 CPU. 6GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Its 5,000mAh battery with super fast charging delivers performance you can count on.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Edge Unlocked: was $699 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $400 off, the Motorola Edge is on sale for its lowest price ever. It features a 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display and Snapdragon 765G 8-core CPU coupled with 6GB of RAM, There's also a 64MP triple lens main camera and 256GB of storage on board. It's a more affordable alternative to the iPhone 12 mini, Galaxy S20 FE or OnePlus 9.

Webcams

(opens in new tab) Logitech C270 HD Webcam: was $39 now $18 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is slashing $21 off the Logitech C270 HD for a limited time. Enjoy smooth, sharp 720p video in rich color with the Logitech C270. It's built-in noise-reducing microphone lets be heard loud and clear.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft LifeCam Cinema: was $69 now $40 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Microsoft's LifeCam Cinema (opens in new tab) webcam is $29 off at Amazon. This HD webcam records HD videos at 720p and employs ClearFrame technology to deliver rich and detailed videos even in low light settings. Its digital microphone with noise-cancelling technology provides crystal clear audio for video calls. Meanwhile, TrueColor technology auto-adjusts exposure levels for crystal clear video.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 Webcam: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently, Amazon is slashing $12 off the LifeCam HD-3000 from Microsoft. This true HD camera gives you bright and colorful video, and makes it easy to post to your favorite social sites. It offers crystal-clear audio thanks to a built-in omnidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently $30 off, the Razer Kiyo is one of the best streaming webcams for Twitch. It delivers superb image quality and features a great design with an innovative ring light.

USB hubs

(opens in new tab) Plugable USB-C Hub 7-in-1: $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 7-in-1 Plugable USB-C Hub is a must have accessory for your laptop. It instantly adds 7 connectivity ports to your notebook. You get 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x 4K HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x microSD card slot, and 1 x USB-C Power Delivery charging port. The Plugable USB-C Hub works with USB Type-C compatible MacBooks, Chromebooks, Windows notebooks.

(opens in new tab) Falwedi USB C Hub 10-in-1: was $42 now $23 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 on the Falwedi 10 in 1 USB C Hub for MacBook, Chromebook or Windows USB C capable laptop. This multiport USB C hub includes: 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x USB C charging port with power delivery, 1 x 4K/30Hz HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x TF card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x VGA port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports.

(opens in new tab) Mokin USB-C Laptop Docking Station 14-in-1: was $89 now $63 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $26 off, this Mokin USB C hub turns any Thunderbolt 3 laptop into a mobile workstation. It's outfitted with 2 x 4K capable HDMI ports, 1 x VGA port, 1 x Gigabit RJ45 port, 1 x USB C PD charging port, 1 x USB C data transfer port, 3 x USB 3.0 Ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x microSD slot, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. It works with Thunderbolt 3 Windows laptops like the HP Spectre, HP Elitebook, HP ZBook, HP Probook 450, Dell XPS 13, Dell Latitude, Lenovo Yoga 720, Microsoft Surface Laptop, and others.

Backpacks

(opens in new tab) JanSport Big Student Backpack: was $50 now $36 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $14 on the JanSport Big Student Backpack with Night Sky print. This bag offers everything a student needs to stay organized. It features two spacious main compartments, a dedicated padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, a side water bottle pocket and three front zip pockets for smaller items. Renown for long-lasting durability, JanSport backpacks include a worry-free lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210: was $22 now $15 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $7 on the Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210. It holds laptops up to 15.6 inches and features a sleek, minimalist design. Besides a laptop compartment, it has a spacious compartment and quick access front zippered pocket. Its quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps allow for comfortable travel. Water-repellent, lightweight and durable, it's a great everyday backpack for college students.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkBook 15.6-inch Laptop Urban Backpack: was $59 now $47 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $13 on the Lenovo ThinkBook 15.6-inch Laptop Urban Backpack via coupon, "BTS15ACC". The bag's inner quilted padded sleeve fits laptops up to 15.6-inches. Great for school, work, and travel, it's durable, lightweight, and has a spacious interior. This Multi-functional backpack features an anti-theft pocket to secure valuables and high-quality fabric exterior with stylish PU leather accents.

(opens in new tab) Laptop Backpack Sale: up to 70% off @ Nordstrom Rack (opens in new tab)

Nordstrom Rack is having a huge blowout sale on backpacks for your back to school needs. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on laptop backpacks from Duchamp, SwissGear, Hurley, Hershel, and more.



(opens in new tab) Hershel Backpacks: save up to 30% @ Hershel (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save up to 30% on backpacks like the 25L Hershel Little America Backpack (opens in new tab). It features Hershel's signature stipe fabric liner, padded, fleece lined 15-inch laptop sleeve, drawcord closure, contoured shoulder straps, and air mesh back padding.

Student discounts

(opens in new tab) Prime Eligible College Essentials: Computers and accessories (opens in new tab)

Amazon's back to school sale for Prime Student members offers deals on a range of Prime eligible college essentials. Save and get free same-day or one-day delivery on select laptops, tablets and accessories like WiFi routers, external storage, USBC hubs, and more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Student Discounts: 6 month free trial (opens in new tab)

Prime Student is Amazon's affordable membership service for actively enrolled college students. It costs just $7.49 a month, which is half the price of a standard Prime account. Students get all the perks of Prime like free same-day delivery, access to exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon Music and Video streaming services.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Student Discounts: extra 5% off sitewide @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Students, teachers and parents can take an extra 5% sitewide on select Lenovo products. Save big on the brand's ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad. Register now at Lenovo to save on back to school laptops, tablets and peripherals. Once verified, your student discount will automatically appear in your shopping cart.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Student Discounts: up to $500 off select laptops (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Student Deals offer special pricing on laptops, tablets, headphones, storage and more. Browse Best Buy's back-to-school checklist (opens in new tab) for everything you need from computer desks to protective blue light glasses.

(opens in new tab) Dell Student Discounts: save up to $200 @ Dell

(opens in new tab)Save on laptops, monitors, and accessories at Dell. Students can take advantage of Dell's trade in program (opens in new tab) to upgrade to the latest devices. Students save an additional 10% off select dell products.

(opens in new tab) Razer Student Discounts: up to 20% off @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Students who register for Razer's Student Education program receive up to 20% off Razer gear. Save on Razer PC components, laptops, monitors and gaming chairs.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Student Discounts: up to 10% off for students and parents (opens in new tab)

Microsoft offers students, parents and educators a 10% discount on select products. Save on Surface laptops and accessories like the Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro X, Surface Signature Type Covers, Surface Pen and more.