Take $250 Off Apple's 2017 MacBook Airs

It's no longer the jewel in Apple's crown, but the MacBook Air is still an excellent value for cash-strapped students and Mac fans.

For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing $250 off both 2017 MacBook Air models, making Apple's ultraportable an even better bargain for budget Mac fans.

Buy on Best Buy

The 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air with 128GB SSD is now $749.99, whereas the 256GB MacBook Air is now just $949.99. Both models undercut the Apple Store's price by $250 and they also beat out other retailers like B&H Photo Video by $150.

In our lab tests, the 2017 MacBook Air notched a respectable score of 6,438 on the Geekbench 4 general performance test. That's close to the 6,565 category average. The machine is powered by a 1.8GHz Core i5-5350U coupled with 8GB of RAM, which enables smooth and speedy multitasking.

In terms of battery life, Apple's new laptop clocked in 10 hours and 26 minutes, which is more than enough time to get you through a full work or school day.

Where the laptop fails to impress is with its display. The laptop's 1440 x 900-pixel display lacks Full HD and vibrant colors. While you'll easily find inky blacks during your browsing or movie streaming sessions, the LCD fails to display sharp text.

Otherwise, we're fans of its long battery life, solid performance, and generous selection of ports.