How to Sync Your Settings in Windows 10

With its synced settings option, Windows 10 allows owners of multiple devices to keep their system preferences in harmony. This way, you don't need to spend time with the repetitive work of manually entering theme customizations, browser options and various other settings into all of your machines.

All you'll need in order to take advantage of this feature is a Microsoft Account, and, if you don't already have one, we've got step-by-step instructions for how to make one. To enable the device sync:

1. Click the Start button.

2. Click the Settings icon.

3. Click Accounts.

4. Click Sign in with a Microsoft account and enter your account information. Move to step 5 if you don't see that option.

5. Click Sync your settings.

6. Turn on the switch next to Sync Settings. Apply steps 1-6 on your other Windows 10 machines.

Disable any individual settings if you want certain things to not sync.

