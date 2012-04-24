Symantec Announces Norton Identity Safe Password Storage Software

When it comes to passwords, your best bet is to have a different password for each web site you visit. But let's face it, keeping track of all of your passwords can be a bit difficult. That's why Symantec has introduced its cloud-based Identity Safe software.

Available for PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices, the Identity Safe helps users keep track of their passwords by syncing them across multiple devices. But passwords aren't the only thing Identity Safe can manage. The software can also sync a user's name, contact information and even their credit card numbers.

In addition to syncing passwords Identity Safe also features Symantec's Safe Search & Norton Safe Web, both of which help protect users' identities while navigating the web and stay away from dangerous websites by identifying them as such in search results.

Identity Safe also comes with Norton's Share which lets you share websites through email or social media by sending them through Norton's Identity Safe servers.

Best of all, Symantec is offering the who Identity Safe page free of charge.