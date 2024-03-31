73 million current, former AT&T accounts leaked to the dark web — here's what to do

News
By Sean Riley
published

Here's what to do if you were impacted

hacker
(Image credit: Getty Images/sabelskaya)

Whether you are a current subscriber or had an AT&T account in the past, your personal data could be part of a massive breach that according to a note from AT&T to customers impacts up to 73 million account holders (via WP).

The 7.6 million current subscribers involved in the breach have had their passcodes reset and should have received communication from AT&T already notifying them of the breach. The stolen data is all from 2019 or earlier and also includes 65.4 million former account holders. While according to AT&T there is no financial or call history information, it may include full names, email addresses, mailing addresses, Social Security numbers, date of birth, AT&T account numbers and passcodes.

Naturally, that is a recipe for identity theft, so all impacted account holders need to be aware of the situation and what to do from here.

What should you do?

If your data was part of the breach you can expect an email or letter from AT&T with additional details and your full options. 

While you wait for that to arrive your first step should be to reset your passcode to avoid anyone gaining access to your account to steal additional information. Now to be clear this is your numerical PIN for your AT&T account, not your password. 

Unfortunately, there isn't much else you can do to proactively protect yourself against the breach as the data was released onto the dark web around two weeks ago. 

What AT&T will offer those impacted is complimentary identity theft and credit monitoring services, hopefully allowing you to quickly catch any potentially damaging activities carried out using your information.

What happened?

It's unclear at this point if AT&T is actually responsible for the lost data. The company claims that it has no "evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in theft of the data set." 

It is entirely possible that a third party working with AT&T is to blame, but obviously, the end result is the same, so that's cold comfort to account holders that now need to worry about identify theft.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 137 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
$1,477
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
$658.95
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(Black)
Our Review
6
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
7
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
10
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View
Load more deals
Sean Riley
Sean Riley

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 