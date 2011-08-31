Scosche Debuts Radiation Detector and App for iPhone and iPod Touch

Scosche Industries's new RDTX-PRO is a radiation detector and app for Apple's iPhone and iPod Touch. The $329 device connects to your iPhone or iPod Touch's dock connector and can detect gamma radiation above 60keV with an accuracy of +/- 5 percent. Once the device is connected to your iPhone, you will be prompted to download the free radTEST app, which provides users with an easy-to-read tri-color radiation meter.

Radiation levels within the green range are considered safe, while levels within the yellow range are considered elevated. Anything within the red range, as you may have already guessed, is considered dangerous. More advanced users can choose to use the digital display, which provides a more exact measurement of background radiation.

Interestingly, the app also lets you share your results via Facebook, Twitter, and Google Maps.And if your iPhone dies you can use the RDTX-PRO as a radiation alarm independent of your iPhone or iPod Touch. Just pop in two AA batteries and you have 96 hours of radiation detection.

In the wake of the ruinous earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan earlier this year, and the subsequent nuclear catastrophe, Scosche Industries has promised to donate $10 from each RDTX-PRO sold to several charities that are committed to helping those effected by the disasters. The company says its goal is to raise $1 million within two years.