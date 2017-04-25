Get the 2017 iPad for Just $307

The 2017 iPad is one of the best tablet deals around. It offers strong audio, epic battery life, and access to one of the best — if not the best — app stores around for just $329. But if you're looking for an even better bargain, Adorama has lowered the tablet's price to just $307.50. That's $22 under the Apple Store's price and the best iPad deal you can find right now.

The new iPad has everything you could want in a tablet. At 16.5 ounces and measuring 0.29 inches thick, it's a tad stockier than the iPad Pro 9.7-inch (10.4 ounces, 0.24 inches), but at this price we can live with the difference.

It features a 2048 x 1536-pixel display, which in our tests delivered a high 123 percent of the sRGB gamut. (Only the 9.7-inch iPad Pro beats it with a score of 122 percent). It's also one of the brightest iPads to date emitting 470 nits. That schools even the pricier 9.7-inch iPad Pro, which topped out at 432 nits.

The tablet features Apple's A9 CPU, which provides excellent multitasking performance. It allowed us to split our iPad screen between 12 Safari tabs and a streaming 1080p YouTube video without ever breaking a sweat. Its battery also lasted an impressive 12 hours and 59 minutes, which destroys the 9:41 average set by other tablets this size.

At $329, the new iPad is an excellent deal. At $307.50, it's a no brainer, whether you're buying your very first iPad or replacing one from a few years back.