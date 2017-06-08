Big Apple Savings: Refurb MacBook Now $180 Off

If you're a fan of Apple's ultraportables — but not a fan of their high price — the Apple Store currently has refurbished models of Apple's previous-generation MacBook 12-inch Laptop for $1,019. That's $180 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for any MacBook.

This model is built around Intel's 1.1GHz Core m3-6Y30 processor. It features a vivid 12-inch 2304 x 1440 resolution display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. While that spec sheet may not be enough for some tasks like heavy-duty HD editing, it's more than enough for everyday computing like streaming, Web browsing with multiple tabs, and even number crunching on Excel, assuming you're ok with doing that on a 12-inch display.

Our one major gripe is that you're limited to just one USB-C port, which means you may need dongles to connect your Mac to any peripherals you may own.

Buy on Apple Store

It's also worth pointing out that Apple just refreshed its MacBook line with updated Kaby Lake processors, but the 2016 MacBook is still a solid pick considering that it packs the same ultra-lightweight design and impressive 9.5-hour battery life as the new model. And although this is a refurbished machine, it's backed by the same 1-year warranty included with Apple's new laptops.