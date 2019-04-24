Is Samsung Customer Service Good? 2019 Rating

For a tech brand that’s more synonymous with smartphones and TVs than it is for laptops, Samsung’s tech support ranked high in last year’s showdown.

Samsung Tech Support Overall Web Score Phone Score Avg Call Time Phone Number Web Support 73/100 43/60 30/40 13:00 800-726-7864 Link Phone Hours (ET): 8 am - 12 am (M-F),9 am - 11 pm (wkd)

The company tied with Dell for second place beating the likes of Microsoft and Lenovo. Much of their score was due to their knowledgeable and fast social media reps. This year, armed with a Samsung Notebook 5 laptop and a short list of simple questions, I put Samsung’s customer service skills to the test across both the phone and the Web.

Should you need help with your laptop, you can call Samsung’s toll-free customer support number, 1-800-SAMSUNG. Agents are available Mon. - Fri. from 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. and Sat. – Sun. from 9am-11pm ET.

You can also reach out to Samsung’s tech support team online via 24/7 live chat, email, Twitter, or Facebook (@SamsungSupport).

As an alternative, you can install Smart Tutor or the Samsung+ app for Samsung Remote Service and get personalized expert help on your device.

Web and Social Support (43/50)

I began my investigation by searching for answers on Samsung’s support page. Using my laptop’s model number, I pulled up a product support page of similar notebooks. The list of troubleshooting solutions covers a range of topics from checking for heat issues to Windows boot up difficulties.

Typing my questions into the site’s search bar found the answer to only one out of three of my questions. Ironically, it’s the one Samsung reps didn’t have the answer to: How can I reduce my laptop’s fan noise?

Samsung offers around-the-clock live chat support, so I launched a session at 1:19 a.m. ET. I was connected to Roja, a Samsung Pro in India, who instructed me to clean unwanted files in the laptop to fix my fan problem. I told her that since I recently got the computer I didn’t accumulate enough files to delete.

After getting my laptop’s model number from me, she instructed me to check if there was a Windows upgrade available. She then asked for permission to take over my computer using Samsung’s Remote Support Service. I declined, insisting that she walk me through the steps.

Her next solution was to have me install a system Bios update through the pre-installed Samsung Update app.

Once the system Bios update was complete, I told her that I could still hear the fan noise. Her next message was appalling: “As we tried all the troubleshooting steps the laptop is still making fan noise so it should be serviced by an authorized technician.” She proceeding in sending me a service request link along with her message.

This was especially disappointing since the solution can be found on Samsung’s support page. She should have known that navigating to Samsung Settings> System > Silent Mode would quiet the fan.

Next, I tested Samsung Support’s social media team with a request for help disabling my laptop’s webcam. I sent a tweet to @SamsungSupport at 11:40 a.m. ET. Within 15 minutes, I received a friendly reply from Rutty. He was eager to help me with my query and asked what version of Windows my laptop was running. I responded at 12:10 p.m. ET to confirm that it had Windows 10. At 1:27 p.m., I received a tweet from Jefry with an easy to follow list of steps to disable the webcam.

A follow up tweet from Beth at 1:37 p.m.encouraged me to contact them if I needed further assistance.

In another attempt to get the right answer for quieting the fan on the Samsung Series 5 laptop, I messaged @SamsungSupport on Facebook at 11:13 am ET. I received a response from Jon at 11:21 a.m. ET with an explanation for the fan noise and a link to a Samsung troubleshooting page. The featured tips included checking the task manager, checking the laptop’s vents, and cooling the laptop down.

Ultimately, neither Jon nor Samsung’s fan noise troubleshooting steps mentioned their laptop’s own built-in Silent Mode function.

Phone Support (30/40)

My first call to 1-800-SAMSUNG for help was at 3:50 p.m. ET on a weekday. An automated recording prompted me to hold the line or press “#” to connect to a Samsung Pro. After a few seconds of holding, a Bixby-like bot asked me what product I was calling about and why. I responded with my question, “How do I mirror my Samsung laptop screen on my Samsung smart TV screen?” The bot assured me it would get me to the right person and since I was a new caller, asked for my phone number.

Moments later I was speaking with Jose, a representative located in the Philippines. He took my name and guided me through the procedure of confirming whether or not my Samsung TV supported laptop mirroring. He told me that unfortunately the TV’s Source menu was missing a tab called “Mirror” and that there’s another way to mirror the laptop screen, but he was unfamiliar with it. He transferred me to what he referred to as the “Laptop PC Department”, where I could get a more thorough walk-through.

A second rep named Jonathan guided me through the screen-mirroring method of selecting the Windows key followed by the P key. He asked me if the laptop and TV were on the same network and I confirmed that they were. Unable to solve my problem, Jonathan escalated my dilemma to Diana, a third representative who was finally able to help. Had Jonathan given the laptop a bit of time to scan for my wireless display, he wouldn’t have needed to escalate the call.

From a customer’s standpoint, talking to three reps in one call feels like getting the runaround. Especially since none of them suggested using Samsung’s Smart View screen mirroring app as an alternative method. The entire call lasted 23 minutes.

For my second call, I reached out to Samsung at 9:21 a.m. about how to reduce my laptop’s fan noise. I spoke to Jose again who remembered that I called the previous day. He told me that using demanding apps causes the computer fan to become louder as the system’s resources are being used.

“So there’s no way to reduce the fan noise?,” I asked. He replied by saying, “You can cover it, but that’s not good.” He then explained why.

Ultimately, Jose was unable to offer a solution and said there is no way to quiet the fan, which is incorrect. Samsung equipped the Notebook 5 laptop with its own system settings that allows you to reduce the fan noise by navigating to Samsung Settings> System > Silent mode.

Before ending our 6 minute call, Jose requested my mobile number to text me in regards to our call. I gave him my email address and received an email with the ticket number at 9:32 a.m. EST.

Finally, my third call to Samsung was at 11:39 p.m. EST with the question, “How do I turn off forced Windows updates?” I spoke with Virginia, a Samsung representative located in the Dominican Republic.

After placing me on hold for two minutes, she guided me through the steps with confidence. Not only was Virginia patient, she thoughtfully helped me turn off the Windows welcome experience notifications. Since it was nearing the end of her shift, I was expecting this call to be rushed. It was refreshing to see a representative go that extra mile to help, rather than rush me off the phone.

Like prior interactions with Samsung, she requested to text me a ticket number and I gave her my email address instead. The call lasted 11 minutes and I did not receive a ticket number as promised.

Warranty

Like most of its other products with a few exceptions to the rule, Samsung backs its laptops with a 1-year warranty. This limited warranty covers manufacturing defects in materials and craftsmanship and does not include accidental damage.

If your laptop ever needs service, Samsung will gladly pay for your shipping fees to and from their authorized service center. When you bring your laptop to a non-authorized Samsung facility for tinkering, the 1-year warranty is automatically void. For added protection and peace of mind, Samsung laptop owners may purchase an extended warranty through Assurant.

Bottom Line

Although Samsung’s phone agents are friendly, my investigation reveals that there are some serious gaps in their knowledge base concerning company laptops. In terms of Web support, Live Chat was disastrous. I was given misinformation and troubleshooting solutions that weren’t relative to my query.

The company’s social media team proved to be the most impressive with their fast, accurate responses, easy to follow instructions and friendly follow ups. Based on the results of my tests, Samsung reps are unfamiliar with branded functions and features like Smart View and Samsung Settings. Getting the right solutions to technical issues depends on the expertise of the representative you’re randomly assigned. Going forward, I’d like to see Samsung’s Laptop Support Pros enhance their product knowledge and troubleshooting efforts.

