Samsung Exhibit 4G and Samsung Gravity Smart Hitting T-Mobile in June

On a roll from just unveiling the HTC Sensation 4G, T-Mobile confirmed it will ship two new budget-friendly smart phones, the Samsung Exhibit 4G ($79.99) and Samsung Gravity Smart (69.99) in June. Both handsets will feature the Android OS for less than $100, but not necessarily the same version of Android.

The Samsung Exhibit 4G is expected to run Android version 2.3 Gingerbread, feature a quick 1GHz CPU, and connect to T-Mobile's 4G HSPA+ data network. The carrier claims theoretical data throughput speeds of 21Mbps. On board you'll find a 3 megapixel camera with flash plus a front-facing camera with video chat software.

Outfitted with Android 2.2, the Samsung Gravity Smart (not 4G friendly) is targeting folks who plan to do lots of messaging. It will sport a four row slide out keyboard for punching out texts and e-mails quickly. Users can also rely on the phone's 3.2-inch touchscreen for text entry with a Swype keyboard option. The Smart Gravity will also sport Group Text, a feature also found on T-Mobile's Sidekick 4G, allowing quick one-to-many SMS communication. Like the Exhibit 4G, the Smart Gravity comes with a 3 megapixel camera with flash, but does not include a front-facing camera like its brother.

For more about these phones check out T-Mobile's official press release.