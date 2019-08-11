How to Record Your Windows Screen Without Third-Party Applications

Microsoft, for years, required a third-party app to do the types of screen recordings that content creators relied on. The Xbox Game Bar changed all that. Now you can record gameplay, as the app was designed for, or use it in lieu of a third-party app to capture mundane desktop recordings and the like.

It’s available in a keystroke, so there’s really no good reason to use a third-party application anymore, unless you need something more feature rich for professional, or perhaps instructional, recordings.

1. Click Start at the lower left corner of the screen.

2. To open the Settings window click the gear icon.

3. Select Gaming in the Settings window.

4. Under Record game clips, screenshots, and broadcast using Game bar option, toggle

the button on.

5. Click X to close the Settings window.

6. With the apps you want to record open and ready, press Windows key + G.

7. Click the record button to start recording.

8. Click stop when you are done.

9. Check the path of the folder where the recording is saved.

10. Navigate to the folder to find the recordings.