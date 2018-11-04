How to open Windows Store apps on startup in Windows 10

Typically, people are looking for ways to remove apps from their startup sequence to speed reboots and the time needed to boot up for the first time. But there are good reasons to add startup programs as well. Launching Spotify or Outlook on a reboot, for example.
Luckily, adding startup programs is just about as simple as removing them.
- Click Start.
- Click the gear icon to open the Settings menu.
- Choose Apps to open a list of all the applications stored on your device.
- Click Startup to access the options menu. This menu allows you to customize what happens on startup.
- Find your app from the list of those available. If it’s not enabled as a startup application, just toggle the switch to enable it.