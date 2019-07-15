Best Buy Beats Prime Day: MSI GS65 Stealth Thin Is $550 Off

Amazon Prime Day is stacked with laptop and gaming laptop deals, but Best Buy has a few of its own heavy hitters, including a deal for the $1,449 MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, which you can get for a whopping $550 off.

At that big discount, you can get the MSI Stealth Thin packed with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which are some beefy specs.

MSI GS65 Stealth Thin 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now just $1,449

In our review of the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, we gave props to the gaming laptop for its great overall and graphics performance packed into a slim, beautiful design comboed with barely there bezels. To top it all off, the Stealth Thin has an impressive battery life for a gaming laptop as well as an excellent pair of speakers.

The Stealth Thin is also outfitted with a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display that features a smooth 144-Hz refresh rate. When we tested its display, it reproduced 150 percent of the sRGB color gamut and averaged 293 nits of brightness, which is incredibly vivid and decently bright. Not to mention that you'll benefit from MSI's Dragon Center software.

