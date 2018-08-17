Apple May Launch 'Entry-Level' MacBook in September

Apple is planning some big things for September, a new report claims.

The company is planning to unveil a new budget MacBook in September that would feature a 13-inch screen, Digitimes is reporting, citing sources. Those people said that Apple had plans to release the MacBook in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a 10nm processor, but faced problems in manufacturing.

The new MacBook launching next month will come with an easier-to-produce 14nm Intel Kaby Lake processor, according to the report.

MORE: What the Hell Is Happening with the MacBook Air?

Although Apple's MacBook is being pitched as an "entry-level" option by Digitimes' sources, it won't be cheap. The site's sources say that the computer will cost $1,200, making it a somewhat expensive machine compared to other "budget" options running Windows.

For example, the Dell XPS 13 starts at $999, and you can pick up an even cheaper quality ultraportable like the HP Envy 13t for $799.

The sources didn't only discuss MacBooks. They also said that Apple is planning to launch two new iPad Pros — one featuring a 12.9-inch screen and another with an 11-inch display. The latter will replace the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and offer a bit more screen real estate because of thin bezels similar to what you'd find in the iPhone X, according to the report.

Apple is expected to include an 18W power adapter that works with USB-C with the tablets. And although Apple will keep selling the iPad Mini 4, the Digitimes sources say the company has no plans of updating the diminutive slate.

MORE: Best Apple Laptops

Finally, the sources said that Apple is finally ready to launch its long-awaited AirPower wireless charger. That device, which was unveiled alongside the iPhone X last year, could cost between $161 and $193 when it launches this fall. The charger will let you juice multiple Apple gadgets at the same time.

It's important to note that Digitimes has had a potty track record in the past. But Apple is clearly planning something big for September that will include more than just new iPhones. And it's possible we'll get quite a bit more than previously rumored.