Help Me, Laptop: Do I Keep My MacBook Pro or Buy a Razer Blade?

Laptop reader pavelbaslak is considering purchasing a Razer Blade to replace a MacBook, but they're not quite ready to take the plunge.

For background, the reader, who runs a gaming studio, is looking for a portable machine with a powerful processor and a graphics card. The device must also have good looks and be made of premium materials that stand up to the MacBook's excellent build quality.

The options our reader outlined are sell the Macbook Pro and spend about $400 extra for a Razer Blade, or keep the MacBook Pro for travel and buy a Windows desktop.

We'd typically say go with your gut and make the switch but, in this case, there are some unique circumstances going against that line of thinking. As our reader explains, Razer doesn't have a major presence in their country, which could result in limited product support. It may also be difficult to resell the device down the line.

If you can overlook these potential issues, then, yes, go for the Razer Blade as it's an excellent alternative to the MacBook Pro. It's relatively thin and lightweight and packs a serious gaming punch with the included GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. It also has a gorgeous, elegant design if you can see past the bright green tri-headed serpent on the lid.

That said, it's not the best for travel. The Razer Blade lasted less than 6 hours in our battery life test, nowhere near the 11 hours of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It also has a shallow keyboard, which could become uncomfortable during long coding sessions.

If you can really stretch your budget, we'd strongly recommend the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2. You can configure it to have an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, which should offer enough power for your needs. The detachable 2-in-1 is also a great travel companion, lasting more than 12 hours in our battery test. Unfortunately, versions with a dedicated GPU start at an eye-watering $2,500.

If you don't mind standing out, the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin is another fantastic alternative to the Razer Blade. Its Intel Core i7-8750H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU make it a powerhouse machine, capable of playing the latest games at maximum quality. At 4.1 pounds and 0.7-inches thin, the GS65 Stealth Thin is surprisingly portable. It won't last as long as the MacBook Pro or the Surface Book, but it did endure for 5 hours and 40 minutes in our battery test.

We suggest that our reader avoid purchasing a Windows desktop and using two different operating systems for work. Each of the aforementioned machines are great for travel and provide plenty of CPU and GPU power to make killer video games.

Credit: Laptop Mag