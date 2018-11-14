15-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Vega Available Now

New discrete GPU configurations of the MacBook Pro, which Apple didn't announce at its Brooklyn event, are now available for order, with delivery estimates pegged to Nov. 20 at the earliest. The upgrades, which start at $250 extra, provide a graphics speed bump courtesy of AMD's Radeon Vega Mobile discrete graphics.

That extra $250 gets you the Radeon Pro Vega 16 with 4GB of memory, while an extra $350 gets you the Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of memory. That 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at $2,799 before configuration options.

Apple announced this new feature online, in the press release for the new MacBook Air.

Specifically, these GPUs include HBM2 memory, which mean the cards will take up less space in a laptop than traditional GPUs. The chip is built on a 14nm process. Apple suggests this will deliver up to 60 percent faster graphics performance. If the other options remain the same, the new machine will be paired with Intel's 8th Generation Core i7 or Core i9 processors. Exact pricing isn't currently available.

Laptop Mag gave the previous 15-inch MacBook Pro an Editor's Choice award for its strong performance, great display and long battery life.

This article originally appeared on Tom's Hardware, and includes additional reporting from Henry T. Casey.