Lenovo's Best Yoga Laptops Are on Sale This Weekend

If you missed the opportunity to score a new notebook over the holidays, Lenovo is giving you a second chance. The laptop manufacturer is holding dual sales this weekend offering discounts on some of its best Yoga laptops.

Buy on Lenovo

During its Weekend Flash Sale, you can get the Editors' Choice Yoga 910 for $902.49 via coupon "SAVEXTRA5." This laptop is one of our favorite 2-in-1s winning our hard-to-get Editors' Choice award. It features a 13.9-inch 1080p multi-touch IPS LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Also included in this sale are Lenovo's Yoga 910 UHD Star Wars Edition Laptops. These laptops sport a Gorilla Glass lid with either the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire logo displayed on it. Use coupon code "4DAYSALE" to drop the price of either machine to $1,199.99. They both feature a 13.9-inch 3840 x 2160 multi-touch IPS LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Both systems regularly cost $1,729.99.

If you don't need that much power, or if your budget is a little tighter, you can get the base configuration of the Yoga 910 Star Wars Edition Laptop for $940.49 via coupon "SURPRISE5". This configuration features a 13.9-inch 1080p multi-touch IPS LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Buy on Lenovo

As part of its New Year, New Savings sale, Lenovo also takes up to 25 percent off select laptops like the 12.5-inch Yoga 720 with 512GB SSD, which you can score for $899.99 via coupon "4DAYSALE". This machine packs a 12.5-inch 1080p multi-touch IPS LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD.

Both Lenovo sales are valid through January 7.