Act Fast: $80 Off iPad Keyboards From Apple, Logitech

Apple's current-gen iPads offer laptop-like horsepower, but without a physical keyboard, typing on them for an extended period of time can be a frustrating.

Fortunately, we've spotted a few noteworthy discounts on a handful of models. Target, for instance, has the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Smart Keyboard on sale for $79.50. Normally priced at $159, that’s 50% off and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this keyboard. It also undercuts Other noteworthy iPad keyboard deals include:

If you want a keyboard that you can use across multiple devices, the Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for $59.99 ($20 off) is your best bet. Alternatively, if you have an older 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the Apple Smart Keyboard is an excellent bet. It also doubles as a folio case for your tablet. Check back as we update our story with additional iPad Pro keyboards deals.