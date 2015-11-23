Faulty iPad Pros May Lock Up After Charging

Apple released the iPad Pro last week to generally positive reviews that applauded the 12.9-inch tablet for its great screen, fast processor and long battery life. But over the last few days, users have noticed that some iPad Pros have begun turning themselves off and locking up after being connected to their chargers.

Update: According to a post on its support page, it appears Apple is now away for the problem and is investigating the issue, but has not delivered a solution for the issue bedsides pressing the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons for 10 seconds to force a restart.

Aside from numerous bug reports on Apple’s customer support forums, we at Laptop Mag have also experienced this issue firsthand. On two occasions, Mark Spoonauer, our editor-in-chief, was forced to hard reset our iPad Pro review unit (by holding the power and home buttons at the same time) in order to get the device to turn on again.

MORE: iPad Pro Review Roundup: Great Tablet, No-So-Great Hybrid

Hard resetting the iPad Pro seems to be the only reliable method to combat this problem, although some support representatives have suggested trying to perform a factory reset using iTunes.

Apple has since sent us a second unit which has yet to experience any lock up or unexpected shutdowns; Apple has not responded to our request for comment on the situation.

It’s not clear what percentage of units may be affected by this issue and a cause has yet to be determined. If you’ve run into this problem, comment below and let us know what happened.