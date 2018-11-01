New iPad Pro Beats XPS 13, MacBook Pro in Leaked Benchmarks

The A12X Bionic chip, Apple's latest proprietary processor, isn't just really fast, it's a laptop-beater.

Newly leaked performance benchmark numbers from the iPad Pro top the scores from Core i7-powered laptops from both Apple and Dell.

Results automatically uploaded to Geekbench.com show the iPad8,8, which is reportedly an iPad Pro with 1TB of storage, which supposedly has 6GB of RAM, give the tablet a 17,995 on Geekbench 4.3. That beats the 17,348 from the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 14,180 from the Core i7-8550U-based Dell XPS 13.

Apple's Core i9-based 15-inch MacBook Pro, though, tops the iPad Pro with a 23,138. These ratings give credibility to Apple's Oct. 30 claim that the new iPad Pro's A12X chip makes it faster than 92 percent of portable PCs.

Other lower scores came from the A12-based iPhone XS Max (11,515) and iPhone XS (11,420), and the A10X Fusion-based 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro (9,414)

While Apple itself doesn't announce how much RAM comes in any of its iPads or iPhones, a MacRumors report claims that you'll only get 6GB of RAM in the 2018 iPad Pros with 1TB of storage. The lower-capacity (64GB, 256GB, 512GB) models supposedly ship with 4GB of RAM.