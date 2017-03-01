How to Install Windows 10 Apps to an External or Second Drive

Whether your PC is running out of drive space, or you just want to store some apps you don’t us regularly on an external device, Windows has you covered. In Windows 10, there’s a simple setting that allows you to install all new programs to an external device or secondary internal drive. As long as that drive is plugged in, it’ll run as it normally would on your laptop/desktop machine (save subtle differences in drive speed/USB version).

1. Click the Start menu to and select the gear icon (settings).

2. Choose System from the settings menu.

3. Select Storage from the sidebar.

4. Use the New apps will save to dropdown menu to select your external drive.

