How to Import Gmail Contacts to Windows 10

Microsoft's People app for Windows 10 lets you sync your contacts between devices running that operating system. A quick way to populate it is with the contacts you already have. Those may be in Outlook, iCloud, or, for many people, Gmail. Importing contacts will allow you to use that information throughout Windows 10, including in its mail and calendar programs.

Here's how to import your Gmail contacts to Windows 10:

1. Open the People app.

2. Click "Add accounts."

3. Choose Google.

4. Log in with your Google account.

5. Click Allow.

6. Click Done.

Your contacts will populate the People app. You can follow these same steps for iCloud or Outlook.

