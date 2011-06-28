How to Track Down a Lost or Stolen iPad 2

Apple’s Find My iPad service is now free as part of the MobileMe service, which lets you find your iPad on a map if it’s lost or stolen. You can also play a sound to help find it or display a message if you think your iPad has fallen into the wrong hands. You can even remotely wipe all the contents.
- Download the Find My iPhone app.
- Tap the Settings icon on the home screen, then select Mail, Contacts, Calendars.
- Enter the username and password for your MobileMe account (you can use the same e-mail address and password that you use for iTunes).
- Tap OK when you see the notification box that says Allow MobileMe to Use the Location of Your iPad?
- Tap Done (Make sure Find My iPad is turned on).
- From a PC, log into MobileMe. You should see your iPad on a map.
- From this screen you can choose Display Message or Play Sound, Lock, or Wipe.