How to Track Down a Lost or Stolen iPad 2

By

Apple’s Find My iPad service is now free as part of the MobileMe service, which lets you find your iPad on a map if it’s lost or stolen. You can also play a sound to help find it or display a message if you think your iPad has fallen into the wrong hands. You can even remotely wipe all the contents.

  • Download the Find My iPhone app.
  • Tap the Settings icon on the home screen, then select Mail, Contacts, Calendars.
  • Enter the username and password for your MobileMe account (you can use the same e-mail address and password that you use for iTunes).
  • Tap OK when you see the notification box that says Allow MobileMe to Use the Location of Your iPad?
  • Tap Done (Make sure Find My iPad is turned on).
  • From a PC, log into MobileMe. You should see your iPad on a map.
  • From this screen you can choose Display Message or Play Sound, Lock, or Wipe.

