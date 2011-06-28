How to Track Down a Lost or Stolen iPad 2

Apple’s Find My iPad service is now free as part of the MobileMe service, which lets you find your iPad on a map if it’s lost or stolen. You can also play a sound to help find it or display a message if you think your iPad has fallen into the wrong hands. You can even remotely wipe all the contents.

Download the Find My iPhone app .

. Tap the Settings icon on the home screen, then select Mail, Contacts, Calendars.

on the home screen, then select Mail, Contacts, Calendars. Enter the username and password for your MobileMe account (you can use the same e-mail address and password that you use for iTunes).

(you can use the same e-mail address and password that you use for iTunes). Tap OK when you see the notification box that says Allow MobileMe to Use the Location of Your iPad?

when you see the notification box that says Allow MobileMe to Use the Location of Your iPad? Tap Done (Make sure Find My iPad is turned on).

(Make sure Find My iPad is turned on). From a PC, log into MobileMe . You should see your iPad on a map.

. You should see your iPad on a map. From this screen you can choose Display Message or Play Sound, Lock, or Wipe.

