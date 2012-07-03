How to Hide Unused Apps in the App Drawer on your Samsung Galaxy S III

Maybe you've downloaded apps to your Samsung Galaxy S III that, despite the fact they don't open like traditional apps, still have a shortcut in the app drawer for some reason. Or maybe you have apps that were preinstalled by the carrier or Samsung and you don't ever see yourself using them.

Well, since you don't want, or can't, delete them, maybe you can just make them invisible. No problem. Samsung's launcher has the ability to hide apps without actually removing them.

1. Open the App Drawer.

2. Tap the menu Button and select Hide Applications.

3. Check the box next to each application you want to hide.

4. Tap Done.

5. To bring them back, tap the Menu button and select Show hidden applications.

