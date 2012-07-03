How to Use S Beam to Share Files on Your Samsung Galaxy S III

Yes, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean lets you share photos and videos between phones with a tap, but that's only over a slower Bluetooth connection. Samsung kicks things up a notch with S Beam on the Galaxy S III. It takes the same concept of using NFC for establishing a connection between two devices with a tap, but then leverages Wi-Fi Direct instead of Bluetooth after than initial handshake to make transfers lightning fast.

1. Pull down the Notification Shade and select the Settings icon in the top right corner.

2. Select More Settings.

3. Select S Beam.

4. Turn it ON.

5. Bring up the content you want to share on the screen (i.e. a picture from the gallery).

6. Hold the back of your Galaxy S III up to the back of another Galaxy S III and it will prompt you to "Tap to Send".

7. Tap the item and then your S III will ask you to pull the devices apart.

8. The content should soon appear on the screen of the other device.

