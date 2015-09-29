Google Takes on Surface with Pixel C

For Google, "C" is for convertible. That's the idea behind the new Pixel C, a convertible 10.2-inch tablet that will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The fact that this tablet is running Android is a bit of a departure for Google; previous versions of the Pixel ran on the Chrome OS.

The tablet will arrive in time for the holidays priced at $499 for a 32Gb model and $599 for 64GB. The Pixel C also offers a keyboard (available separately for $149) that attaches to the back of the tablet via folding magnetic flap, and snaps out when you want to use a keyboard instead of the device's touchscreen. When closed, the tablet knows to charge its keyboard.

MORE: Best 2-in-1s (Laptop/Tablet Hybrids)

Google says it worked hard to maintain adequate spacing between keys and provide pleasant typing experience, which is why some of the less commonly used keys are absent from the keyboard. Instead, those symbols are have been moved to the screen, and have been conveniently placed in a position that's easy to reach while typing. The magnetic flap also means that there's no need for a kickstand, like you'd get on a Microsoft Surface.

The Pixel C's 10.2-inch screen features a 2560 x 1800 resolution with 500 nits of brightness and full coverage of the sRGB color gamut. Inside, It's powered by an Nvidia Tegra X1 processor with a Maxwell GPU and 3GB of memory, so it should be able to handle much more than basic media streaming.

Power users will soon have a slew of productivity-focused convertibles to choose from, including Google's Pixel C with Android, Apples iOS-based iPad Pro, and the army of Windows 10 hybrids headlined by Microsoft's Surface. We look forward to seeing how the Pixel C stacks up to its growing competition in our full review.