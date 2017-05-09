Today Only: Get the 2017 iPad for Just $299

The 2017 iPad has everything you could ever want in a tablet. Sure, it's slightly thicker and a nudge heavier than its predecessor, but it offers one of the best tablet experiences you can possibly have at a new lower price. Today only, B&H Photo Video is lowering that price further to just $299, which is $30 under Apple's price and the best deal we've seen for the new tablet.

The new iPad doesn't perform any miracles. There are no new features or tricks that you haven't already seen. Instead, Apple has tweaked it so that you get better performance and longer battery life in the same award-winning aluminum body we've all grown to love.

It features Apple's A9 processor, which is a monster for multitasking. In our tests, we split the iPad's screen among 12 Safari tabs and a streaming 1080p YouTube video and the tablet remained both zippy and responsive. In our battery run-down test, the new iPad lasted a minute under 13 hours. That destroys the 9:41 average for tablets and makes it one of the longest-lasting slates on the market.

If you have an old iPad that struggles with Super Mario Run or want to surprise mom with a new tablet for Mother's Day, today is the day to pick up the new 2017 iPad.