How to Find Your MAC Address on Your Mac Computer

Every network-compatible device can be identified by its MAC (media access control) address, a unique 17-character string of letters, numbers and colons. And while you may need to know your MAC address -- some networks filter devices by MAC addresses for the sake of security -- it's not exactly easy to find.
We tested the following steps in macOS 10.12 Sierra, and these steps work the same way for all versions dating back to OS X 10.7 Lion, though it will be listed as a WiFi Address in older versions.
Using Windows instead? Here's how to find your MAC address on Windows 10.
Here's how to find your MAC address in four easy steps:
1. Click the Apple icon in the top left corner.
2. Select System Preferences.
3. Select Network.
4. Click Advanced in the bottom right corner.
You've found your MAC Address!