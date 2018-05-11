Dell XPS 15 Is Now $250 Off

The Dell XPS 15 is the best 15-inch Windows laptop money can buy. It has a strong frame, offers excellent performance, and it's stunning to look at.

The laptop's only downside is its price. The base model — which packs a traditional HDD — starts at $999.99 and if you want a model with an SSD you can expect to pay upwards of $1,349.99.

Buy on Dell

However, Dell is giving shoppers a bit of a break and taking $150 to $250 off all SSD-based XPS 15 laptops. Even better, you can stack coupon code "50OFF699" to take an extra $50 off. For the cheapest XPS 15 possible, you'll want the XPS 15 with 256GB SSD. This laptop traditionally sells for $1,349.99, but is currently priced at $1,199.99. Activate coupon "50OFF699" and its price drops to $1,149.99.

In addition to the 256GB SSD, this configuration also packs a 15.6-inch 1080p Infinity Edge LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. That's more than enough muscle to get you through a typical work day and enough horsepower to let you play a few games on low to medium settings.

If you prefer to go all out, the top-of-the-line XPS 15 Touch is selling for $1,849.99 after coupon. This model packs a 15.6-inch 4K touch display, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. This XPS 15 configuration won our Editors' Choice award last year and is simply one of the best laptops you'll come across.

It's worth noting that Dell has a new line of XPS 15 laptops, but none of those systems are currently on sale.

Dell's XPS 15 sale expires May 17 at 6am.