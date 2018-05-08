Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Save on Tablets, Kindles

Mother's Day is less than a week away and if you want to avoid a repeat of last year's chocolates, Amazon has a sale just for you.
For a limited time, the online giant is taking up to $30 off its most popular Fire Tablets and Kindles. Discounted items include:
Fire Tablets
- Fire 7 Tablet for $39.99 ($10 off)
- Fire HD 8 for $59.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 ($20 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $99.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $119.99 ($30 off)
Kindles
- Kindle for $59.99 ($20 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99 ($20 off)
Amazon's Echo devices and Fire TV streamers are also on sale from $10 to $70 off.
Although the tablets and Kindles were all about $5 to $10 cheaper last month, this week's sale is open to everyone and doesn't require Prime membership like April's discount. That said, the cost of Prime is jumping to $119 on May 11, which makes the gift of Prime — currently $99 — another option for moms who frequently shop online.
If you're already a Prime member and live near a Whole Foods, you have one more option. From May 9 through May 15, Whole Foods is offering Prime Members a 20-stem bunch of tulips for just $10 ($5 off).
Amazon's device sale ends Sunday, May 13 at 11:59pm ET.
