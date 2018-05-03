Huge Dell Sale: Save 12 Percent Off XPS, Alienware and More

Back-to-school season is still a few weeks away, but that's not stopping Dell from unleashing an extravagant fire sale.

The PC manufacturer is taking 12 percent off what appears to be every single laptop and configuration on its website, from the ultra-budget Inspiron 11 3000 to the big and mighty Alienware 17 when you use coupon "SAVE12". The discount itself isn't uncommon, but the fact that you can use that coupon on every laptop is extremely rare and perhaps even a first for Dell.

That said, if you're looking for the cheapest system possible, the base Inspiron 11 3000 is selling for $162.79 after coupon. That's $47 off and the cheapest system in Dell's sale. It packs an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.5GHz AMD E2-9000e processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC.

Despite its bargain bin price, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a laptop that performs above and beyond what you'd expect. It starts with its impressive 13-plus hours of battery life, which is unheard of in sub-$200 laptops.

For a laptop that you can use everyday, it's impossible to beat the XPS 13 9370. Dell is advertising coupon "50OFF599" with its XPS series, which drops the base model of this series to $949.99 ($50 off). However, we recommend using coupon "SAVE12" to drop the base price to $879.99 ($120 off). (The coupons unfortunately don't stack). Whichever XPS 13 model you choose, you won't be disappointed. The new models packs a thinner design, eGPU support, and better performance than their predecessors.

For the first time, Dell is also discounting its new G-Series of laptops. Just released last month, the new G lineup can be configured all the way up to a Core i9. After coupon "SAVE12", you can get the G7 15 Laptop for $950.39. It packs a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750 six-core CPU, a 256GB SSD, and GTX 1060 graphics.

Finally, for unparalleled gaming performance, you can use coupon "SAVE12" on every Alienware laptop, including one of our top gaming rigs, the powerful Alienware 17. After coupon, the base Alienware 17 R5 starts at $1,363.99. That's $186 off and the best price we've seen for this machine. The base model packs a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2 GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 8GB SSD, and a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card.

Dell's coupon expires May 10 at 8am ET.