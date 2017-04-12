Save $50 on Dell's 4K Gaming Laptop

Not too long ago, owning a laptop with a 4K screen was a pipe dream, mainly due to their exorbitant price tags. Today, 4K laptops are rapidly coming down in price and with a little luck — you might even score one for under $800.

Case in point is Dell's Inspiron 15 7000. Just last month Dell offered this system for $749, which was an excellent price at the time. Today, Dell has lowered the price further to just $734.99 via coupon code "APRIL50OFF." Best of all, they didn't compromise any of the hardware to reach the new lower price.

Once again it packs a Core i5-6300HQ 2.3-GHz quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with an 8GB SSD cache, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M 4GB video card.

Keep in mind that Dell recently upgraded its Inspiron gaming laptops. For the exact same price, you can get the 2017 Inspiron 15 7000 — sans 4K screen — via coupon "EXCLUSIVE50OFF499". The biggest difference is that this machine packs an upgraded Kaby Lake quad-core Core i5 CPU and includes a newer Pascal-based Nvidia GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. However, you lose the 4K screen for a 1080p LCD.

But if you plan on doing more streaming than gaming, the Inspiron 15 7000 with the 4K screen might be better suited for your needs.