1 in 5 Black Friday Online Shoppers Used a Phone or Tablet

To get the best online deals this holiday season, consumers are reaching for their pockets rather than their laptop bags. Internet research company comScore found that 21 percent of online shopping this past Black Friday was done through a mobile device such as a smartphone or a tablet. Mobile also accounted for 17 percent of e-commerce dollars on the following Cyber Monday.

According to comScore, this percentage of mobile spending is the highest it has ever seen of all the quarterly spending data it analyzes. Mobile shoppers spent $314 million on Black Friday and $350 million on Cyber Monday, confirming comScore's predictions that mobile commerce will play a major role in online retail this holiday season. A separate study by the National Retail Foundation of 4,464 consumers from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30 found that the average person spent $177.60 online over the weekend. The same survey also found that 42.1 percent of respondents shopped online during the same period.

MORE: Best Gifts Under $50

Given the time-sensitive nature of many online offers, we can see how it would be more convenient to quickly reach for your phone and be the first to get those deals. Users may also prefer shopping from the comfort of their couches or beds. comScore predicts that the mobile shopping trend will continue throughout the holiday season.