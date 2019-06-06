Better Than Prime Day: Take $49 Off iPad mini

Amazon offers iPad deals on a daily basis, so it's not too much of a stretch to predict they'll be doing the same on Amazon Prime Day.

However, the 2019 iPad Mini hasn't gotten much love from Amazon. It's usually just $10 off. That's why we suggest you pay attention to this deal.

Today only, Rakuten has the 2019 iPad mini (64GB) on sale for $350.99 via coupon code "BUY39". That's $49 off and the second-best price we've seen for this iPad since its launch. (It was $11 cheaper in May, but this model rarely sees significant price drops, so we say smash that buy button).

Buy the iPad mini (2019) 64GB Tablet for $350.99 via code "BUY39" ($49 off) at Rakuten

The Editor's Choice iPad mini packs a brighter and more colorful screen than its predecessor, better cameras, and it has the ability to run a variety of augmented reality apps. It's also the first iPad mini to offer Apple Pencil support.

In terms of performance, the tablet's new A12 Bionic processor makes other iPad minis seem anemic by comparison. In our Geekbench 4 test, which measures overall performance, the 2019 iPad mini notched a multiscore of 11,515. That matches the performance of the iPhone XS. What we don't like is that it sports the same big-bezeled face as the iPad mini 4.

Like we said, there's a chance this iPad will be on sale on Prime Day, but it's unlikely Amazon will drop its price by $50 or more.

Rakuten's deal ends June 6 at 11:59pm ET.