10 Best Social Apps

With 85.5 million monthly unique Facebok mobile app users, it's no surprise social apps are so popular. We want our updates and we want them now! And social apps let you do it all on the go. Facebook and Twitter are, of course, most popular social networks, and you've probably already downloaded them. But there are a bunch of other apps you should check out. Believe us, you'll love 'em.

Vine (Free, iOS)

This video app from the makers of Twitter topped the list of free iOS apps less than three months after it debuted. Vine lets users take up to 6-second videos then share them via Twitter or the app itself. The one-touch video continuation feature means you can shoot multiple scenes and incorporate all those clips into one video. Vine has a similar interface to Twitter, so you can explore other users' videos and search by topic.

Snapchat (Free, Android, iOS)

Snapchat allows users send picture messages to friends in real-time. Photos automatically delete after a maximum of 10 seconds, which makes the free app often used for sending silly (or risque) shots. Be careful, though: Users can take screenshots of your shots, but you'll receive a notification if a screen has been grabbed.

Foursquare (Free, Android, BlackBerry 10, iOS, Windows Phone)

Foursquare is a location-based app that tells you what's nearby based on what others suggested. When you're at a location, you can check in and potentially score tips and deals, and with every check-in the app gets more personalized and gets better at recommending places it thinks you'll like. Search for what you're looking for or browse what's near you, then Foursquare gives you directions, hours, menus and photos so you can decide on a destination. Plus, become mayor of a location and get bragging rights over your friends.

Facebook Messenger (Free, Android, BlackBerry 10, iOS)

Download Facebook Messenger and you may never need to pay for texting again. The free app is just Facebook's Messages function, but you'll get notifications in real-time and you don't have to go into the Facebook app then tap on Messages to see what's new. Facebook Messenger enables group chats and Facebook's Seen feature, which tells you when your friends have viewed your messages.

Pinterest (Free, Android, BlackBerry 10, iOS)

For those obsessed with pinning everything from recipes to home ideas to humorous quotes, the Pinterest app lets you pin from anywhere. Search, browse by category or rediscover things you've already pinned from the free Android, BlackBerry 10 or iOS mobile versions.

Instagram (Free, Android, BlackBerry 10, iOS)

Amp up your photos with Instagram, which applies one of 19 filters to your smartphone or tablet pics. Take shots from the free app or pull in an existing photo from your Camera Roll. A basic news feed shows the photos your friends have recently posted, and an Explore feature lets you search by user or hashtag and displays the most popular photos in real-time.

Spotify (Free, Android, iOS, Windows Phone)

Not only doesSpotify let you listen to your favorite tracks and discover new music, the fee radio app adds a social element. You'll have access to your friends' playlists that you can follow, and you can share music with friends. Offline listening with Spotfy Premium will cost you $9.99 per month, but it ensures your musical experience isn't affected when you don't have a connection, and you can wirelessly sync your music to your mobile devices.

LinkedIn (Free, Android, BlackBerry 10, iOS, Windows Phone)

The free app version of networking site LinkedIn lets you connect with professionals from anywhere. Sync your device's calendar with your LinkedIn profile information to get info about the people who are in your meetings, and view and save recommended jobs with a few taps. Plus, this professional networking tool is a great way to look for a job or candidates for a job opening.

Tumblr (Free, Android, iOS, Windows Phone)

The Tumblr app lets you bring your blogging to a mobile platform. On Tumblr, users can share photos, videos and text, so you can create a page dedicated to your cat's antics or a page with inspirational quotes, sort of like a mini blog. The free app lets you manage multiple blogs and view and reply to messages. Plus, its offline support lets you post, like, reply and reblog even when you're away from a connection. Both Android and iOS versions of the app recently got updates; the Android redesign rolled out a new interface and the iOS version touts a brand-new camera.

Hootsuite (Free, Android, iOS)

Hootsuite brings all of your information from Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Foursquare to one place for free. The app lets you send updates and messages, track click statistics and set up tracking columns based on established keywords, hashtags or lists.

