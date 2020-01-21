Best 15-inch Laptops 2020

When 17-inch laptops are too big and 13- and 14-inch systems are too small, 15-inch laptops are there to fill that midsize hole in your life. Whether you're looking for a college laptop, a budget Windows machine, a Chromebook, a premium stunner, a business notebook, a gaming beast or a jack-of-all-trades 2-in-1, there's a 15-inch laptop with your name on it.

We thoroughly review dozens of laptops using benchmarks and hands-on testing and comparisons to determine which ones are worthy of your money. Here are our top picks for 15-inch laptops. But in case you need something a little bigger or smaller, check out our best laptops or best 2-in-1 laptops page.

Here are the best 15-inch laptops you can buy now

The best 15-inch laptop overall

CPU: 2.4-GHz Intel Core i9-9980HKCPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4 GB of VRAM/Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU | RAM/Storage: 32GB/1TB M.2 PCIe SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/3840x2160

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

Productivity, multimedia and even a bit of gaming — the Dell XPS 15 can do it all — and do it well. Starting at $1,099, the XPS 15 offers an attractive, slim design that's bursting with power, including an Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The keyboard is surprisingly comfortable, and the Infinity Edge display is simply lovely. Oh, and did we mention the speedy M.2 PCIe SSD and gorgeous OLED display? In short, you've got a certified beast on your hands.

One of the best laptops in its price range

CPU: 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-8145U CPU | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM/Storage: 4GB/128GB SDD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/1920 x 1080

Strong performance

Long battery life

Bright, 1080p display

Affordable

Middling graphics

Strong performance and long battery life, the Acer Aspire 5 has a lot to offer at a seriously affordable price. Powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated graphics, the Aspire 5 is a great choice for light productivity, checking your social media pages or watching a video or two. Speaking of which, the notebook has a bright 15.6-inch display with decent sound. And with close to 9 hours of battery life, the Aspire 5 will have plenty of juice in the tank to get through a workday.

Good-looking chassis, large screen, strong performance

CPU: 2.2-GHz Intel Core i3-8130U CPU | GPU: Intel UHD 620 GPU | RAM/Storage: 4GB/128GB eMMC storage | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/1920 x 1080

Refreshing design

Good battery life

Strong overall performance

Comfortable keyboard

Warm screen

Tiny audio

Need an affordable Chromebook with good performance? Look no further than the HP Chromebook 15 (de0517wm). For under $500, you get strong Core i3 performance, a comfortable keyboard and long battery life, all packed into a good-looking chassis. But overall, the HP Chromebook 15 is a great value and one of the best Chromebooks you can buy if you prefer a bigger screen.

Captivating OLED in one Alienware's thinnest chassis yet

CPU: 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-8750H CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8 GB of VRAM/Intel HD Graphics 630 GPU | RAM/Storage: 16GB/512 GB PCIe m.2 SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/3840 x2160

Beautiful OLED display

Good overall and gaming performance

Comfortable keyboard

Sleek, lightweight design

OLED severely impacts battery life

Bottom runs hot

Light shows, awesome graphics performance and long battery life. The Alienware 15 is a gaming, virtual reality and multitasking machine, thanks to its 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. If that wasn't enough, the notebook is outfitted with a customizable backlit keyboard and a luminous, -colorful display with a stunning OLED display. The Alienware 15 also has an integrated eye tracker and Alienware's revamped Control Center.

CPU: 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-8750H CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q GPU | RAM/Storage: 32GB/1TB SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/3840 x 2160

Phenomenal 4K HDR display

Blazing-fast performance

Luxurious design

Thin and lightweight

Comfortable keyboard

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Expensive

With its speedy Core i7 processor and gorgeous 4K HDR display packed into a luxurious design, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is in fact one of the most extreme business laptops we’ve seen. It’s also armed with GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q GPU that’ll easily handle productivity apps that typically tax your graphics card. On top of that you get Lenovo’s world-class keyboard and a military-durable chassis that passed 12 MIL-STD-810G standards.

A great revamp of a cheap gaming laptop

CPU: 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-9300H CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of VRAM | RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB SSD with 1TB 5,400-rpm HDD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/1920 x 1080

Strong overall and gaming performance

Striking design

Good battery life

Dim display

Shallow keyboard

Just call it a gaming laptop of a different color. Dell's new G-series laptops are an evolutionary step forward, replacing the company's entry-level Inspiron series with something more interesting and powerful. Regarding the G7 15, you get a 15-inch laptop with solid gaming and overall performance, thanks to the discrete Nvidia graphics. This Dell also delivers good sound in an eye-catching Alpine White chassis. The system's a great choice for gamers who don't want to pay an arm and a leg to play their favorite titles.

Super fast, long battery life, really expensive

CPU: 2.9-GHz Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU | GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU with 4GB of VRAM | RAM/Storage: 32GB/2TB PCIe SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/2880 x 1800

Insanely speedy general performance

Fastest SSD we've tested

Comparatively thin and light design

Vivid, sharp display

Improved keyboard

Strong sound

Long battery life

Exorbitant price

Warm underside

No USB Type-A ports

The new 15-inch MacBook Pro is definitely the best yet, with some of the fastest speeds we've ever seen, a better screen and a better keyboard — provided you have deep enough pockets. Available with an Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU, 32GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU with 4GB of memory, the MacBook Pro 15 is an undeniable powerhouse. And whether you're editing photos or watching movies, you'll enjoy the Retina display with Apple's TrueTone technology, which delivers rich, mesmerizing colors and sharp detail.

Colorful 4K OLED display with great performance

CPU: 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU | RAM/Storage: 16GB/1TB SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/3840 x 2160

Sexy design

Solid performance and graphics

Vivid 4K OLED display

comfortable keyboard

Battery life could be better

Non-configurable

Bezels a bit thick

What do you get when you combine luxurious design with serious power? If you're talking about laptops, then you're probably referring to the HP Spectre x360. In addition to a gloriously vivid touch display, you get an Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce Mx150 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, all in a sleek, foldable aluminum chassis. But the piece de resistance is the 4K OLED panel that is stunningly beautiful. And while it has discrete graphics, the x360 targets creative professionals, allowing consumers to transform from a traditional laptop to a tablet to a tent mode with ease. However, with only 7 hours and46 minutes of battery life, you'll want to keep the power cord handy.

Razer's beautiful chassis with a show-stopping OLED display

CPU: 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU/Intel UHD 630 Graphics GPU | RAM/Storage: 16GB/512GB NVMe SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/3840 x 2160

Sleek, gorgeousdesign

4K OLED display is extremely bright and vivid

Great overall and gaming performance

Good battery life

Expensive, Runs hot while gaming

Leave it to Razer to make an already beautiful laptop that much more of an opulent spectacle. The latest iteration of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced adds a mesmerizing 4K OLED to the mix. In addition to all that eye candy, you get a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU and a swift SSD. And despite that beautiful yet power-sapping display, it managed to last more than 4 hours on our battery test. If you're looking for a thin-and-light gaming laptop that serves up power, speed and endurance with a beautiful 4K OLED display, the Razer Blade 15 is a cut above the rest.

Two gorgeous screens, one powerful laptop

CPU: 2.4-GHz Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU | RAM/Storage: 32GB/1TB PCIe SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/3840 x 2160

Two beautiful 4K touch displays

Great overall and gaming performance

Dual-screen functionality easy to use

Speedy SSD

Stays cool when gaming

Chunky and heavy

Short battery life

Weak Audio

Two is better than one. This is especially true of the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo which employs a pair of 4K displays into a single laptop with the goal of increasing your productivity. Did we mention the main display is an OLED panel? So not only do you get crisp detail -- you also get mind-blowing color. But the ZenBook Pro Duo is more than just stunning touch displays with an overclockable Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, a seriously fast 1TB SSD and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of RAM. That means there’s not much this laptop can’t do.

CPU: 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU/Intel UHD 630 Graphics GPU | RAM/Storage: 16GB/512GB NVMe SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/3840 x 2160

Sleek aluminum design

4K OLED display

Comfortable keyboard

Solid overall performance and graphics

Bottom-bezel webcam

Underwhelming AI (again)

The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is a solid performer with a gorgeous 4K OLED panel, it's comfortable to type on and it's all wrapped in a sleek, 0.8-inch package. In addition, you get a comfortable keyboard and great overall and graphics performance thanks to the system’s Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU.

A convertible powerhouse

CPU: 2.9-GHz Intel Xeon E-2186M CPU | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P1000 GPU | RAM/Storage: 32GB/1TB SSD | Display Size/Resolution: 15.6/3840 x 2160

Premium design

Gorgeous 4K display

Military-grade durability

Great keyboard and stylus

Excellent performance and graphics

Long battery life

Lid flexes

Lackluster webcam

Expensive

Underneath its military-durable aluminum chassis, the HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 is armed with a beastly Intel Xeon processor and Nvidia Quadro graphics that’ll shred through the most rigorous of tasks. And despite all of its power, the Studio x360 is only 0.8 inches slim. The ZBook also features a vibrant 4K display, a punchy keyboard and a responsive stylus with customizable buttons. Not to mention that this baby gets a little over 9 hours of battery life.

13. MSI WS65 9TM

Meet MSI's excellent workstation

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Quadro RTX 5000 Max-Q GPU | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Slim, lightweight design

Gorgeous 4K display

Strong performance and graphics

Military-durable and secure

Solid battery life

Expensive

MSI is breaking back into the workstation game with a straight-up champion, the WS65 9TM. The laptop packs a powerful 9th-Gen Core i7 processor and Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Max-Q GPU into a super-slim, durable chassis. Top that off with solid battery life and a gorgeous 17.3-inch, 4K display and you've got one of the best workstations around.

14. HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr

Mid-tier performance, entry-level price

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: GeForce GTX 1650 GPU | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5 pounds

Affordable

Solid gaming and overall performance

Runs cool while gaming

Great battery life

Dim, somewhat dull display

The HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr is not to be slept upon simply because it’s a budget system. For the price, the laptop packs some powerful specs including an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU which means the notebook can play games at good frame rates. And at nearly 6 hours of battery life, it’s got endurance to spare.

Twice the screens, more powerful performance

CPU: Intel Core i7-10510U | GPU: GeForce GTX 1650 GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds

Glamourous, durable design

Improved ScreenPad functionality

Comfortable keyboard

Great audio

Mixed performance

Display could be brighter

Asus sure knows how to make a beautiful laptop. The company also knows how to turn gimmicks into bona fide features. Asus combines both talents on the ZenBook 15 (UX534F). The laptop bucks the silver/rose-gold trend and goes with a bewitching blue chassis that's as durable as it is alluring. The company also brings back ScreenPad in a larger space, with even more functionality. Throw in an Intel Comet Lake processor, discrete graphics and longer battery life, and you've got a great laptop for mobile professionals.

How We Test Laptops

When we bring a laptop into our laboratory, our goal is to see how it would work if you brought it into your home or office. While we use a number of industry-standard benchmarks such as Geekbench and 3DMark, we focus heavily on real-world tests that we have developed in-house.

To test endurance, the Laptop Mag Battery test surfs the web at 150 nits of brightness until the system runs out of juice. To judge pure processing power, we use a giant spreadsheet macro that matches 65,000 names with their addresses, a video transcoder that converts a 4K video to 1080p and the Geekbench 4 synthetic test. We measure graphics prowess with both 3DMark Ice Storm / Fire Strike and a series of actual game titles.

We use a colorimeter to measure screen brightness and color gamut while other instruments help us determine a laptop's key travel and ambient heat. See this page on How We Test Laptops for more details on our benchmarking procedures.

Specs: 1080p / Core i5 / 8GB Are Best Bets

You can spend a lot of time delving into specs, but here are the key components to think about. If you just want really good mainstream performance, go for a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p screen.

Screen Resolution: Unfortunately, 66 percent of consumer laptops and 51 percent of business systems have low-res screens. If at all possible, get a display with a 1920 x 1080 (aka 1080p, or full HD) or higher resolution.

Unfortunately, 66 percent of consumer laptops and 51 percent of business systems have low-res screens. If at all possible, get a display with a 1920 x 1080 (aka 1080p, or full HD) or higher resolution. CPU: An Intel Core i5 provides good mainstream performance. Some budget systems will come with Core i3, Celeron or Pentium CPUs, which are good for basic tasks, but not heavy multitasking. Get a Core i7 or a quad core processor (serial number ends in HQ or HK) for gaming or high-end productivity tasks such as video editing and 3D modeling.

An Intel Core i5 provides good mainstream performance. Some budget systems will come with Core i3, Celeron or Pentium CPUs, which are good for basic tasks, but not heavy multitasking. Get a Core i7 or a quad core processor (serial number ends in HQ or HK) for gaming or high-end productivity tasks such as video editing and 3D modeling. RAM : 8GB is ideal for most users. 4GB is acceptable for budget systems. Secondary laptops and Chromebooks may have less.

: 8GB is ideal for most users. 4GB is acceptable for budget systems. Secondary laptops and Chromebooks may have less. Storage: Unless you're a gamer or a power user, 256GB of internal storage is probably enough. If at all possible, get an SSD (solid-state drive) rather than a hard drive, because it's going to make your computer a lot faster.

Unless you're a gamer or a power user, 256GB of internal storage is probably enough. If at all possible, get an SSD (solid-state drive) rather than a hard drive, because it's going to make your computer a lot faster. Graphics Chip: Gamers and creative professionals need to do some research and figure out which discrete GPU is good enough to run their favorite software. Everyone else will be happy with the built-in Intel HD Graphics that come with the CPU.

If you want to learn more about buying a laptop, check out our full Laptop Buying Guide. Gamers should read our Gaming Laptop Buying Guide and list of Best Gaming Laptops.