ASUS Bringing Pen-Based Eee Pad MeMO Tablet to U.S.

We've been hearing about ASUS's pen-enabled , Eee Pad MeMO since last CES, but now its time may finally have arrived. The 7-inch slate will hit North American shores in Q2 of this year with a 1280 x 800 resolution screen, a speedy 1.2-GHz Snapdragon processor, and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Launching with the full model name of Eee Pad MeMO ME370T, the tablet includes a 1.2-MP front cam, 5-MP rear cam, 802.11n Wi-Fi, and a rather standard set of ports: micro USB, micro SD, micro HDMI, and 3.5mm audio. ASUS claims that the device's 4400 mAh battery will give it 8.5 hours of battery life when playing video. The svelte slate is a meager .5-inches thick and weighs just .9 pounds.

However, the most important feature of the Eee Pad MeMO ME370T is its active stylus pen and bundled software such as MyPainter which allows you to take advantage of it. We got a demo of some of the MeMO's features last year, but we can't wait to see it again at this CES to see how the software and pen support have evolved.