How to Add or Remove Page Breaks in Google Docs

Adding page breaks to move content to the following sheet is a useful technique, even if you never intend to print the document. Fortunately, Google Docs makes it easy to use page breaks.
Here's how to add and remove page breaks from your Google Docs documents.
1. Click Insert after you've placed your cursor where you want to insert a page break.
2. Select Break.
3. Click Page break.
4. Click backspace to remove a page break if you didn't mean to place it there.
Google Docs Tips
- How to Use Google Docs Offline
- Convert Word Docs to Google Docs
- Create a Custom Template in Google Docs
- Add a Table of Contents in Google Docs
- Track Changes in Google Docs
- Digitally Sign a PDF in Google Docs
- How to Add a Word to Your Google Docs Dictionary
- Change Margins in Google Docs
- How to Add Page Numbers in Google Docs
- How to Download a Google Doc
- Here’s Every Google Docs Keyboard Shortcut
- Use Smart or Dumb Quotes in Google Docs
- Create Text Shortcuts in Google Docs