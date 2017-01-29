How to Add (and View) Firefox Bookmarks With Just One Click

For those of you that are still saving bookmarks in a browser rather than a tool like Evernote or OneNote, Firefox makes it simpler than most. A single click is all it takes to store your favorite pages for easy viewing later. Granted, you’ll probably want to add a few more clicks to clean up the title, add tags or choose a folder, but regardless of how you do it, Firefox makes it easy.

1. Open Firefox.

2. Navigate to the website of your choosing.

3. Click the star icon to the right of the search bar.

4. Change the title, add tags, and put it in a folder if you’d like.

5. Click Done to finish.

6. To open bookmarks in Firefox, click the clipboard icon to the right of the star icon, and select the bookmark you want to open.

Firefox Browser Tips