Thin Is In with Acer's Latest Swift 7 Notebook

How thin can Acer go with its Swift 7 notebook? Last year’s version of the Swift 7 offered a 1-centimeter thick notebook, giving Acer one of the thinnest devices on the market. This year’s Swift 7 is shedding a little more thickness, getting the size of the notebook down to 0.89 centimeters, or 0.35 inches thick. Not only that, but it’s one of the first laptops we’ve seen shipping with 4G connectivity from Intel.

Acer provided few details about the new Swift 7, touting its announcement at IFA today (August 30) as just a sneak preview of what to expect from its upcoming laptop. But from the few details Acer did provide, it sounds like the new version will address one of our biggest complaints about last year’s Swift 7.

We found the Core i5 CPU in last year’s Swift 7 to be a little pokey compared to competing laptops. Acer is addressing that with an 8th Gen Core i7 processor from Intel.

Acer will augment the Swift 7's 4G connectivity with 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

All we’re waiting on is pricing and availability info from Acer. An Acer rep we talked to suggested the laptop might not be available until later in 2017. We hope it’s sooner rather than later, as this is one ultrathin laptop we can’t wait to get our hands on.

