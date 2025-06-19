Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we know about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone
The thinnest Galaxy Fold ever is set to be revealed during next month's Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, but you can catch early Galaxy Z Fold 7 details right now
Hoping to hear more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7? You’re in luck. We’re just a few weeks away from Samsung’s official unveiling of its latest foldable, with Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone expected to steal the show during July’s expected Galaxy Unpacked event.
Although Samsung’s upcoming smartphone promises the be the thinnest Galaxy Fold ever, the rumors surrounding it are anything but.
If you’d prefer not to wait, there have been more than enough leaks about the Z Fold 7 to form an early impression of what to expect from next month’s reveal.
So, let’s dive into what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, early.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Release date and price rumors
Samsung hasn’t officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 yet, but that doesn’t stop us from piecing together when it will, based on its usual routine for unveiling and releasing smartphones.
Samsung typically holds two Galaxy Unpacked events each year. The first of which takes place right at the start of the year, and will usually focus on its Galaxy S series smartphones. This year, it was the turn of the Samsung Galaxy S25.
The second of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked events takes place halfway through the year, and it’s here that we tend to see the company’s latest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip foldable phones.
Announcement date
Release date
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
February 20, 2019
September 6, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
August 5, 2020
September 18, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
August 11, 2021
August 27, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
August 10, 2022
August 26, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
July 26, 2023
August 11, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
July 10, 2024
July 24, 2024
Exactly when Samsung hosts these events can vary, but the second Galaxy Unpacked events of the last two years have both fallen within July, and Korean outlet The JoongAng claims the same will happen this year, also.
One reliable leaker has narrowed it down even further, claiming Friday, July 11, will be the exact date we’ll see both of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z foldables revealed.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z series phones will typically go on sale within a few weeks of their announcement, meaning this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be available for purchase as early as Wednesday, July 25.
While the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 both received a $100 price bump last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are said to remain at that price, with no further increases expected.
This means that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be available to buy starting at a still-mighty $1,899.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Rumored specs
Price:
$1,899
Displays:
8.2-inch Dynamic (1-120Hz) AMOLED 2X (Foldable)
6.5-inch Dynamic (1-120Hz) AMOLED 2X (Cover)
OS:
Android 16, One UI 8
Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM:
12GB / 16GB
Storage:
Up to 1TB
Cameras:
200MP (main)
12MP (ultrawide)
10MP (3x, telephoto)
10MP (selfie)
4MP (under-display selfie)
Battery capacity:
4,400 mAh (15W wireless, 25W wired)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and display rumors
From what we’ve heard so far, this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly take inspiration from last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 special edition, a limited edition of the foldable sold only in Korea and China that was larger, faster, thinner, lighter, and offered better cooling, speakers, and an improved main camera.
These changes, along with the phone's super-narrow bezels, could translate to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 receiving a bigger ~8.2-inch foldable display (previously 7.6 inches), a 6.5-inch cover screen (previously 6.3 inches), and adopting a form factor that’s only 8.9mm thick (4.5mm when open) — though some reports suggest the phone could be as little as 3.9mm in thickness while open, making it the thinnest Galaxy Fold to date.
It’s suggested that the rest of the Z Fold 7’s build will largely remain the same, meaning it will presumably offer the same layout as the Z Fold 6 while touting a similar Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, rated at 2,600 nits of peak brightness.
Beyond raw specs, Samsung’s display is also claimed to have a much less noticeable crease than other Galaxy Fold models, with Android Central reporting that the company was showcasing a creaseless panel at MWC 2025.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera rumors
Among the list of Galaxy Z Fold 6 special edition features that the Z Fold 7 is expected to inherit, a staggering 200MP upgrade to the typically 50MP main camera stands out the most.
It’s believed that the new Galaxy Fold will also feature the same 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical), 10MP selfie, and 4MP under-display selfie camera of last year’s model.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Performance and battery rumors
There’s no need to speculate over whether or not the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will go with an Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, as 91mobiles has already put that conversation to bed after uncovering an FCC certification confirming that the new Galaxy Fold will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (tailored for Galaxy devices) backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a proven powerhouse, with Qualcomm exec Chris Patrick telling Tom’s Guide in October 2024 that the chip was “a desktop-class CPU [with] mobile-level power efficiency.”
That efficiency could make great use of the Galaxy Fold 7’s expected 4,400 mAh battery capacity, the same as previous models, making use of 15W wireless charging and 25W of peak wired charging.
What's next
With leaks relating to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 7 appearing thick and fast ahead of July’s rumored Galaxy Unpacked event, expect more news to follow on this device in the coming weeks.
These rumored changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 suggest a device even more premium, durable, and attractive than before, but leave much of what to expect up in the air beyond hardware. Though Samsung has confirmed in a May 2025 post that One UI 8 “will debut on Samsung’s newest foldables this summer” — making the Z Fold 7 one of the first devices to use the new customized Android 16 UI.
It’s also been suggested that owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get free access (for an unknown amount of time) to Google’s AI Pro subscription service (typically costing $19.99 per month).
For a full look at what the Z Fold 7 will be capable of, we’ll need to wait to hear it directly from Samsung during next month’s Galaxy Unpacked event. But until then, there’s plenty of information here to digest, and the Galaxy Fold is looking stronger than ever based on these early reports.
