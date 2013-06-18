Acer C7 Chromebook Coming to Walmart for $199

Acer is taking its newest Google-powered Chromebook to Walmart stores for the relatively low price of $199. The 11.6-inch Acer C710-2856 Chromebook features a 16GB SSD, 1.1-GHz dual-core Intel Celeron 847 processor and 2GB of RAM. That's a slight downgrade from the Acer C710-2055 we reviewed back in April, which included the same processor, but double the RAM of the Acer's latest offering. That being said, the C710-2055 cost $249 compared to the C710-2856's $199 price tag.

Acer says the C710-2856 will boot up in just 8 seconds, which, if true, would be an improvement over the C710-2055's boot time of 13 seconds. Of course, with just 2GB of RAM, the newest addition to Acer's Chrombook family could experience system slowdown fairly easily.

Still, Google's Chromebooks provide users with a lightweight, bare bones notebook that will get them online in a snap. Since Chromebooks run Chrome OS, Google’s operating system, it relies heavily on Google’s suite of applications. Although users can log into Chrome OS as a guest, users should log into the system with Google credentials in order to have the best experience. The Chromebook is optimized for Google’s apps, such as Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Drive. For those happy to live their computing life in the cloud, the 3.05-pound Chromebook C710-2856 should give users exactly what they need.