Acer Announces Aspire S7 Ultrabooks: Full HD Touch in 13.1 and 11-inch Sizes

Today at Computex Taipei, Acer unveiled a pair of attractive new Windows 8 Ultrabooks with superlative screens. Available in both 11.6- and 13.3-inch sizes, the Aspire S7 series features full HD touch screens on their attractive, aluminum bodies.

Acer touts the S7 as the "thinnest and smallest" full HD Ultrabooks, but full measurements and weight were not immediately available, though Acer did say one of the notebooks was 12.5mm thick. The 13.3-inch model will come with a sculpted glass cover and a light-sensing keyboard which adjusts its backlight based on ambient lighting. Its lid bends back a full 90 degrees.

The company claims that the 13.3-inch version will get a full 12 hours of endurance, while the 11.6-inch model will last up to 9 hours on a charge. Stay tuned for a full hands-on post.