Asus and Lenovo tag-team the 3 most exciting tablets of CES 2024

We’re seeing some exciting new devices coming out of CES 2024, including a slew of new tablets. Lenovo and ASUS are leading the way in this niche with three tablets we’re excited to try out.

Lenovo unveiled the Tab M11 and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, which is both a Windows laptop and an Android tablet. ASUS also dropped a new Chromebook tablet that’s incredibly rugged. All of them will be available by Q2 2024.

Here’s a peek at these exciting new tablets.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok , Twitter/X , Instagram , Flipboard , and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

1. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

(Image credit: Lenovo)

First up is the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, which is definitely one of the most interesting tablets to come out of CES this year. This is actually two devices in one – a Windows 11 laptop and an Android tablet. When detached, it can even be both at once.

You can use the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid like a normal laptop when you have the 14-inch, 2.8K OLED display attached. That display is completely functional as an independent tablet, though. It’s compatible with Lenovo’s Tab Pen Plus, so you can use all that screen space for taking notes or drawing in tablet mode.

At the same time, you can also have the keyboard half of the ThinkBook Plus hooked up to an external display running as a Windows PC. That’s an incredible amount of flexibility to pack into one device! It comes with an Intel Core Ultra processor, too, so you can make use of upcoming AI performance features.

2. Lenovo Tab M11

(Image credit: Lenovo)

On the budget-friendly side, Lenovo also announced the Tab M11 , which packs a lot of value into a device that costs less than $200. It’s designed for students, but this is great all-around tablet for watching movies, drawing or reading (it has a neat reading mode with chromatic and mono settings to make text easy on the eyes).

The Tab M11 has a roomy 11-inch display, up to 8GB of memory, up to 128GB of storage, a MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor and a 7040 mAh battery that will last you up to 10 hours. It comes with the Lenovo Tab Pen, so it’s ready to go for art, note taking and schoolwork.

Don’t let the budget price tag on the M11 fool you – it has some handy features you won’t find on more expensive tablets. For example, the built-in MyScript Calculator 2 app can solve math equations in real-time, which is awesome for homework help or everyday math problems (like figuring out your taxes). The M11 also has Nebo, a note taking app that can convert handwriting into text.

3. ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable

(Image credit: Asus)

If you’re looking for a tablet that can take a hit without missing a beat, check out the new ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable . This ChromeOS tablet meets military-grade durability standards and even has a built-in impact shield. You can get it with a detachable keyboard and push-pop stylus for a more affordable alternative to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid.

The CM30 is a great tablet for students or anyone who carries their tablet around with them on the job. It’s tough enough that you won’t need to worry about drops, water, dust or extreme temperatures. The estimated 12-hour battery life is pretty good for a tablet, too.

Inside, you get a 2 GHz MediaTek 8186 processor, up to 8GB of memory, up to 128GB of storage, and 5MP cameras on the front and back. Schools and businesses can also pick up the CM30 with the Enterprise or Education edition of ChromeOS. I can definitely see this sleek, yet rugged tablet being a hit with schools and families!