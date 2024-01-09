CES 2024 shows off the Asus Chromebook that can take a hit, drop and shock

We’re getting a peek at some exciting new devices at CES 2024, including a new detachable Chromebook from ASUS that takes durability to new heights.

The ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable wraps its 10.5-inch IPS touchscreen display and keyboard in a built-in impact shield that can really take a hit. The convertible tablet-laptop went through intense durability testing that’s up to military-grade standards.

The Chromebook CM30 Detachable has an estimated release window between Q1 and Q2 2024, so we should see it hit shelves by this summer. If you’re looking for a Chromebook that can survive anything, this might be the one.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

Chromebook CM30: The toughest ChromeOS tablet yet

The Chromebook CM30 has a lot of the features you would expect from a Chromebook – affordability, portability and flexibility. You have the option to add a magnetic keyboard and push-pop stylus to complete your build. What makes this new addition to the Chromebook family special are its durability and sustainability features.

The CM30 meets MIL-STD 810H standards, meaning it has military-grade durability. It can survive extreme temperatures, submersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep, dust exposure and, of course, drops. If you opt for a model with the built-in impact shield, you can even go without a case.

ASUS also made sustainability a priority for this new Chromebook. It’s made of 30% recycled aluminum, which is always nice to see. The CM30 is also EPEAT Clime+ certified, which means it was designed and manufactured to have a minimal impact on the environment. The emphasis on sustainability extends to the device’s performance, too. It is Energy Star certified, which should also help maximize its estimated 12-hour battery life.

(Image credit: Asus)

Inside, you get a 2 GHz MediaTek 8186 processor running ChromeOS, which businesses and schools can upgrade to Enterprise or Education edition. The CM30 includes a maximum of 8GB of DDR4 memory and up to 128GB of storage, which is more than enough for everyday tasks like schoolwork or word processing.

The front and back cameras are both only 5MP, which could be better, but this isn’t a device most people will frequently be taking photos or videos on. It’s nice to have the cameras available anyway, especially for schools or families using the CM30 for remote learning.

The ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable takes everything you could want in a Chromebook and packs it into a highly-durable body. At the same time, it’s still lightweight and compact, maintaining the portability you’d expect from a convertible tablet-laptop.

Chromebooks have become a staple for remote learning, so the durability features of the CM30 make it a great option for schools and families. This device isn’t just for students, though. Anyone who travels a lot or carries their tablet around with them on the job will appreciate the peace of mind of the CM30’s high durability ratings.