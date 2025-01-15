Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus vs. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Which Lenovo tablet should you buy in 2025?
Here's how to decide between the Yoga Tab Plus and the Idea Tab Pro
At the start of CES 2025, Lenovo announced a slew of new products, from powerful gaming laptops to premium Yoga laptops and quite a few new tablets.
Among the the newly launched Lenovo tab arethe Yoga Tab Plus (our favorite CES tablet) and the affordable Idea Tab Pro.
If you're trying to decide between Lenovo's new Yoga Tab Plus and Idea Tab Pro, we've got you covered. First, we'll compare the specs and then discuss who each tablet is best for.
Yoga Tab Plus vs. Idea Tab Pro: Specs compared
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Best for peak performance
|Best value
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
|Price
|$699
|$349
|CPU
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|MediaTek Dimensity 8300
|OS
|Android 15
|Android 14
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
|Up to 8GB
|Storage
|Up to 512GB
|Up to 256GB
|Display
|12.7-inch, 3K (2944 x 1840), 144Hz, 900 nits
|12.7-inch, 3K (2944 x 1840), 144Hz, 400 nits
|Graphics
|Qualcomm Adreno 750
|Mali-G615 MC5
|Battery
|10200 mAh
|10200 mAh
|Cameras
|Front 13MP wide angle, rear 13MP + 2MP macro
|Front 8MP, rear 13MP
|Size
|11.45 x 7.4 x 0.26 inches
|11.55 x 7.51 x 0.27 inches
|Weight
|1.41 pounds
|1.36 pounds
Which tablet is right for you?
Best for peak performance
The Lenovo tablet performance users should buy
If you're looking for a tablet with zippy performance on top of a gorgeous display, Lenovo's Yoga Tab Plus is the one for you.
Best value
The best value Lenovo tablet
If you don't want to break the bank with your tablet purchase but are looking for a tablet with a large display and solid performance, check out the Idea Tab Pro.
Yoga Tab Plus: Best for peak performance
The Yoga Tab Plus is the best option for those who want to get the most performance out of a Lenovo tablet.
It's equipped with a powerful set of specs, making it easy for this tablet to double as a laptop when paired with a keyboard to complete simple productivity tasks, like managing your email or working with a document processor. The Yoga Tab Plus' Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will do most of the heavy lifting, but 16GB of RAM will help with multitasking.
On top of that, it's equipped with a gorgeous display that'll make watching your favorite TV show or YouTube channel a joy. The 12.7-inch display features 3K (2944 x 1840) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 900 nits max brightness.
Idea Tab Pro: Best value Lenovo tablet
If you don't plan to use your Lenovo tablet as a laptop alternative for any tasks, you won't need to pay for the Yoga Tab Plus's power-performance specs.
Instead, the Idea Tab Pro is ideal for those searching for a tablet that can multitask well, has a stunning, large display, and is more affordable.
Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro has nearly the same display as the Yoga Tab Plus, but it's half the price. Both tablets feature a 12.7-inch display with 3K (2944 x 1840) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The only difference is max brightness.
The Yoga Tab Plus can reach a maximum brightness of 900 nits, while the Idea Tab Pro is limited to 400 nits. However, that's the average brightness of most laptops and perfectly suitable for most people.
More new tablets from Lenovo
While the Yoga Tab Plus and the Idea Pad Pro are the two most obvious tablet picks for most people, these weren't the only tablets Lenovo debuted at CES.
The Legion Tab enters Lenovo's gaming-focused lineup, equipped with the powerful Snapdragon Gen 3 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.
Then, there's the basic Lenovo Tab, the perfect tablet for those looking for a large media streaming device to browse the web occasionally. It features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, up to 4GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display.
