Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus vs. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Which Lenovo tablet should you buy in 2025?

At the start of CES 2025, Lenovo announced a slew of new products, from powerful gaming laptops to premium Yoga laptops and quite a few new tablets.

Among the the newly launched Lenovo tab arethe Yoga Tab Plus (our favorite CES tablet) and the affordable Idea Tab Pro.

If you're trying to decide between Lenovo's new Yoga Tab Plus and Idea Tab Pro, we've got you covered. First, we'll compare the specs and then discuss who each tablet is best for.

Yoga Tab Plus vs. Idea Tab Pro: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Best for peak performance Best value Row 1 - Cell 0 Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Price $699 $349 CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 8300 OS Android 15 Android 14 RAM Up to 16GB Up to 8GB Storage Up to 512GB Up to 256GB Display 12.7-inch, 3K (2944 x 1840), 144Hz, 900 nits 12.7-inch, 3K (2944 x 1840), 144Hz, 400 nits Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 750 Mali-G615 MC5 Battery 10200 mAh 10200 mAh Cameras Front 13MP wide angle, rear 13MP + 2MP macro Front 8MP, rear 13MP Size 11.45 x 7.4 x 0.26 inches 11.55 x 7.51 x 0.27 inches Weight 1.41 pounds 1.36 pounds

Which tablet is right for you?

Best for peak performance Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus The Lenovo tablet performance users should buy If you're looking for a tablet with zippy performance on top of a gorgeous display, Lenovo's Yoga Tab Plus is the one for you. Read more below Best value Lenovo Idea Tab Pro The best value Lenovo tablet If you don't want to break the bank with your tablet purchase but are looking for a tablet with a large display and solid performance, check out the Idea Tab Pro. Read more below

Yoga Tab Plus: Best for peak performance

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga Tab Plus is the best option for those who want to get the most performance out of a Lenovo tablet.

It's equipped with a powerful set of specs, making it easy for this tablet to double as a laptop when paired with a keyboard to complete simple productivity tasks, like managing your email or working with a document processor. The Yoga Tab Plus' Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will do most of the heavy lifting, but 16GB of RAM will help with multitasking.

On top of that, it's equipped with a gorgeous display that'll make watching your favorite TV show or YouTube channel a joy. The 12.7-inch display features 3K (2944 x 1840) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 900 nits max brightness.

Idea Tab Pro: Best value Lenovo tablet

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

If you don't plan to use your Lenovo tablet as a laptop alternative for any tasks, you won't need to pay for the Yoga Tab Plus's power-performance specs.

Instead, the Idea Tab Pro is ideal for those searching for a tablet that can multitask well, has a stunning, large display, and is more affordable.

Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro has nearly the same display as the Yoga Tab Plus, but it's half the price. Both tablets feature a 12.7-inch display with 3K (2944 x 1840) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The only difference is max brightness.

The Yoga Tab Plus can reach a maximum brightness of 900 nits, while the Idea Tab Pro is limited to 400 nits. However, that's the average brightness of most laptops and perfectly suitable for most people.

More new tablets from Lenovo

While the Yoga Tab Plus and the Idea Pad Pro are the two most obvious tablet picks for most people, these weren't the only tablets Lenovo debuted at CES.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Legion Tab enters Lenovo's gaming-focused lineup, equipped with the powerful Snapdragon Gen 3 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Then, there's the basic Lenovo Tab, the perfect tablet for those looking for a large media streaming device to browse the web occasionally. It features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, up to 4GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display.

