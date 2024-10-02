Amazon's new Fire tablets get an AI infusion and a major speed upgrade at no extra cost

Days before Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off, the company announced three new Fire HD tablets with quite a few impressive upgrades.

The 2024 Fire HD 8 tablet gains a higher-quality 5MP rear-facing camera and gets 3GB of RAM this time around — that's a 50% increase over its predecessor's RAM! More memory helps every task perform faster, from streaming and gaming to downloading files and web browsing.

While an enhanced camera and more RAM are fantastic, I'm most excited for the generative AI features Amazon says are coming to "all compatible Fire tablets later this month."

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire HD 8 will be one of the first to feature a Writing Assist tool that's compatible across all apps. This generative AI tool can help you change the tone of an email, correct your grammar, or brainstorm ideas for a big work project.

A Webpage Summaries tool will be available in the Silk browser, and it'll provide you with quick bullet points that summarize an article. Then, generative AI gets funky with Wallpaper Creator, a tool that lets you select a prompt or write your own to design a custom wallpaper for the tablet.

Getting AI-powered writing suggestions and article summaries may only save you a few minutes in the moment, but over time, you'll end up saving a lot of time and mental effort. And the Fire HD 8 is currently the cheapest tablet that offers these generative AI features.

Okay, so when can I get a Fire HD 8 tablet?

Great news! You don't have to wait to get your hands on a new Fire HD 8 tablet. It's available to buy right now, and it didn't even get a price hike over its predecessor.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, you can grab a new Fire HD 8 tablet for just $54.99 right now — regularly $99.99, that's $45 in savings on a just-released, AI-powered tablet. It's available in classic black, or you can pick up an emerald or hibiscus colorway for something brighter.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $54

For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is slashing its new AI-powered Fire HD 8 tablet by $45. In addition to generative AI features, like writing assistance and article summaries, this tablet boasts an upgraded 5MP rear-facing camera and 3GB of RAM for speedier responses from your favorite apps.

Amazon also released new kid-friendly versions of the Fire HD 8, both of which will also feature generative AI features when they come out later this month.

The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is just $69 right now (regularly $139) and designed for ages 3 to 7. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is also slashed to $69 (regularly $139), and it offers a sleeker, thinner case suitable for ages 6 to 12.

If you're trying to get a head start on your holiday shopping this year, make sure you take a look at more of the best early October Prime Day deals we've rounded up.