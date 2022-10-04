Xiaomi 12T Pro hands-on impressions: Supercharged with a 200MP camera

Early impressions of the Xiaomi 12T Pro are encouraging! This is a smartphone priced to target the mid-range, but with specs that are well above its cost.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has arrived, featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, ridiculously fast 120W charging, and a 200MP camera — all at a mid-range price.

The smartphone giant already struck gold in the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, with the latter even going so far as to outperform the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 in some key areas.

In the new 12T Pro, Xiaomi takes things up a notch by equipping it with an updated processor, an even bigger 5,000mAh battery, and a "pro-grade 200MP imaging system." What's more, its price starts at £699/€749 (around $790), which is a significant drop compared to the £849/$799 iPhone 14.

Laptop Mag got a hands-on first look during the Xiaomi launch event in Munich, Germany, and so far, the Xiaomi 12T Pro looks to impress. Check out what you need to know about the company's latest Android phones.

Xiaomi 12T Pro pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be making its way to international markets in late October, with U.K. prices starting at £699/€749 (but there's a special early bird offer from October 20 to October 24 when customers can pick one up for £599 and get a Redmi Pad). Plus, you can expect three major OS updates and four years of security updates.

Xiaomi 12T Pro design

(Image credit: Future)

Picking up the 12T Pro, the first detail I noticed is that the phone's design is nearly identical to the Xiaomi 12 series: the same raised rectangular array housing the primary wide-angle camera lens, but this time a square shape instead of a circular lens.

You're also getting the same pleasantly rounded back with a matte finish, a trio of buttons (volume up/down and power), and at the bottom is a USB-C port and SIM card slot. So far, so Android. The 12T Pro's size is ever so slightly different in size at 6.4 x 2.98 x 0.33 and weighing 7.2 ounces.

Xiaomi 12T Pro display

(Image credit: Future)

This change in dimensions may be due to the slightly smaller 6.67-inch (2712 x 1220) CrystalRes AMOLED DotDisplay. As you might expect, the screen is dazzling to watch shows and play games on.

Boasting a 120Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync down to 30Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits of brightness, over 68 billion colors, and support for HDR10+, you bet Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe looked stunning in Netflix's Blonde.

Xiaomi 12T Pro audio

Audio-wise, everything sounds crystal clear with a bit of "oomph" thanks to the dual speakers from Harman Kardon. It makes for a strong sound output, especially when firing off a round in Call of Duty Mobile or listening to tunes.

It's unfortunate there's still no 3.5mm headphone jack in sight, but we'll take the strong audio nevertheless.

Xiaomi 12T Pro performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Xiaomi 12T Pro also boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip based on TSMC's 4nm process, meaning I was flipping through multiple Chrome tabs, switching between gaming apps, and streaming Netflix in the background without any hiccups.

In a quick Geekbench 5 benchmark test, it got a multicore score of 4,136. Compared to the Xiaomi 12 Pro (3,783) and even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (4,105), that's an impressive feat. It also comes with different LPDDR5 RAM and storage options, from 8GB+128GB to 12GB+256GB. Clearly, the Xiaomi 12T Pro doesn't slack when it comes to power, and that's impressive for a mid-range price.

This time, Xiaomi decided to fit a 5,000mAh battery capacity in the 12T Pro instead of the 4,600mAh in the 12 Pro. The latter already found a place among the phones with the best battery life, and with the 120W HyperCharge charge, that means you can charge the 12T in no time. Think up to 69% in 15 minutes.

Xiaomi 12T Pro cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Then there's the 200MP main camera with a 1/1.22-inch sensor. That's quite the jump from the 50MP main wide camera on the 12 Pro, and Xiaomi states the three major benefits of the new-and-improved camera system are "unprecedented image clarity, low-light capabilities, and quick focus." I didn't get enough time to see the full scope of its capabilities, but you can see the impressive detail in this shot of a building with the morning sun peaking behind it.

(Image credit: Future)

I also tried out the automatic Night Mode function, which captured illuminated shots of the streets of Munich. You can check out the crisp detail in this plate of delicious meatballs, too. There is a selection of "Pro" camera tolls to use, from quickly changing the ISO to the lens used when taking a shot, and didn't seem overly obscure to tweak in the Camera app.

(Image credit: Future)

The main lens features f/1.69 aperture, 2x in-sensor zoom, Night mode and Ultra Night Video with up to 8K resolution, along with motion-tracking focus, motion-capture, and eye-tracking focus. You'll also find an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 20MP front camera (different from the 50MP ultra-wide and macro the 12 Pro offered).

Xiaomi 12T Pro software and connectivity

Of course, you can also expect an array of connectivity, including 5G and Bluetooth 5.2. Xiaomi still uses the same MIUI 13, a modified version of Android 12. However, with Android 13 already making the rounds, it's likely that we'll see an updated MIUI 14 based on Android 13 come along.

There isn't as much bloatware, and there are plenty of themes Xiaomi offers to personalize the phone. Oh, and the under-display fingerprint sensor is as snappy as ever.

Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

There's plenty to like about the new Xiaomi 12T Pro, but I'll need a better feel of it before a proper review (stay tuned for that). Will it make it into our list of best smartphones? We'll have to wait and see.

But for now, there's a lot to like in this slab that sports a mid-range price with specs that are anything but "mid."