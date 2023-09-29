This may be a first look at the Galaxy S24 with one big change

The fall months bring amazing weather and tons of smartphone news. The iPhone 15 series just launched, Google's Pixel 8 will release in just a few days on October 4, and Samsung users finally have some concrete details about the Galaxy S24's design.

This is thanks to a 360-degree video render from SmartPrix and OnLeaks (via SamMobile), in which you can see the S24 sporting a flat frame in lieu of its predecessor's curved edges. The S23 series saw a slight decrease in the curved edge, and it seems Samsung is taking it one step further with the upcoming S24 series.

Galaxy S24 design features a flat frame

In the 360-degree video, the S24 has completely flat edges, a huge variation for Galaxy S users who have come to know and love the legendary curved edges. If this render is accurate, this design change may cause some controversy in the Samsung universe.

The S24 features a similar design to its predecessors in all other ways. Its 6.17-inch display may sport flat edges, but it'll have the same rounded corners and metal frame like the phones before it. The S24's rumored dimensions are 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm, slightly taller and thinner than the S23 (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm).

It also looks like Samsung may be including an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Antenna for the first time on the Galaxy S24's side. The video render also shows off a punch-hole-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and thinner bezels compared to the S23.

Flipping the phone over, the S24 appears to have a similar camera setup as previous Galaxy phones, with three rear-facing cameras. The rest of the design doesn't stray from the norm, with all the same ports, microphones, and buttons as its predecessors.

Rumored Galaxy S24 specs

For the most part, the specs mentioned by SmartPrix line up with our Samsung Galaxy S24 rumors. The 6.17-inch display may feature a Dynamic M13 AMOLED LTPO panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,500 nits peak brightness. The S24 Ultra may be even brighter with 2,800 nits peak brightness.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

Beneath the surface, it's looking like the Galaxy S24 may be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 740 GPU, or in some countries, it could be equipped with an Exynos 2400 chip and Mali GPU combo. Users will likely have the choice of up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

The camera setup is identical, with a 50MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera in front. It's also likely the Galaxy S24 will have an IP68 rating. Estimated battery capacity rumors vary between 4,000mAh and 4,700mAh.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 may be getting a release date sooner than we think, and we'll all get to drool over the phone's upgraded specs as soon as they're confirmed. It's rumored that the S24+ may perform better than the iPhone 15, and that the S24 Ultra may have an incredible upgrade to the camera setup. Soon enough, we'll have confirmed specs and features for all S24 models, and can help you decide which one you should go for.